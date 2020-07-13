Quick Charge Podcast: July 13, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla cancels cheapest Model Y, Elon Musk says range would be too low
- Tesla reduces Model Y prices, now starts below $50,000
- Tesla (TSLA) rallies again with insane new valuation
- Tesla updates Model S and Model X Supercharging rate to 250 kW
- Tesla launches pricey new accessories
- Tesla Cybertruck deployable solar concept is insane but might not be too far out
- VW starts selling ID.3 electric car on July 20
- Watch Ford Mustang Mach-E do donuts in strange bigfoot sighting-like video
- EGEB: Rooftop solar in the US and Europe is down but not out
- Are the Democrats’ new climate-crisis action plans any good?
- Superstrata releases world’s first customized 3D-printed unibody carbon e-bike
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.