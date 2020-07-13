VW starts selling ID.3 electric car on July 20

VW will start selling the ID.3 — one of the most anticipated new electric cars of the year — on July 20.

The German automaker already started taking orders for the ID3. from First Edition reservation holders, but now it is opening orders to the public.

They announced today:

“Subject to local terms and conditions, all the ID.3 models that can be ordered from July 20 are eligible for subsidies in Germany as and also in other European countries. In Germany, customers can apply for the maximum environmental bonus for electric vehicles of a total of €9,480; €3,480 of this amount is borne by Volkswagen as the manufacturer.”

Jürgen Stackmann, Volkswagen Brand Board Member for Sales, commented on the announcement:

“We are overwhelmed by the loyalty shown by so many pre-bookers. A large majority of these customers have already ordered their 1ST from dealers. Other customers, who have had to wait for the start of production sales, will now be able to order. From July 20, they can choose between seven preconfigured ID.3 models with the most popular features at their dealerships,”

As its first electric car based on its next-gen MEB platform, Volkswagen is betting big on the ID.3 to accelerate its electrification effort.

Stackmann added:

“I am convinced that e-mobility will now make its breakthrough. Our model names like Family, Style, Tech and Tour already reveal that we will have the right ID.3 for everyone – at an attractive price. This way, we are realizing our vision of enabling emission free mobility for all.”

Last month, VW delivered the first 150 ID.3 electric cars to employees for testing as one of the last steps before the start of deliveries.

The ID.3 will be offered with three different battery packs, with the base version starting under €30,000 ($33,000). The ID.3’s First Edition version is going to be the first to hit the market in September, and it is more expensive.

When deliveries start in September, VW is expected to deliver a lot of ID.3 vehicles at once.

As we previously reported, despite deliveries only starting in a few months, VW already built thousands of ID.3 electric cars since starting production last year.

Thousands of ID.3 electric cars have previously been spotted being stockpiled in parking lots.

Originally, VW claimed that the reason why it started production almost a year before deliveries were planned was to deliver in all European market at the same time with almost 30,000 units.

However, we have since learned that the German automaker has experienced some problems with the vehicle’s software that could have also affected the delivery timeline.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.