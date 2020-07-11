Tesla launches pricey new accessories

Tesla is launching today two new aftermarket accessories for Model S and Model X vehicles and they are not cheap.

Earlier this year, Tesla has introduced a new wireless phone charger for Model S and Model X.

The automaker made the device standard in a new Model S and Model X vehicles.

For the thousands of Model S and Model X owners who got the electric vehicles prior to the change, they needed to rely on third-party aftermarket phone chargers or Tesla’s own wired phone charging system if they want a charging solution on their center console.

Now Tesla is launching the new wireless phone charger as an aftermarket accessory on its shop website:

Tesla describes the device on the webpage:

“Stay charged with the Model S/X Wireless Phone Charger. Simply dock your Qi-enabled smartphone into the holster for quick and secure charging without cables. Provides up to 7.5W of power.”

The automaker does note that for MCU1 Model S and Model X (the one with the Tegra chip), the charging speed is reduced to 5 watts.

Tesla provides a 12-step guide on how to install the device on your vehicle:

At $125, this new accessory is certainly not cheap for those who didn’t get it standard with their new Tesla Model S or Model X vehicles.

There are several third-party options out there for less than a third of that price, like this popular one for $40 on Amazon:

For Model X, Tesla also released today a new cargo net for the rear trunk and at $50, it’s also not a cheap accessory.

Here are a few pictures of the new aftermarket accessory:

Tesla writes in the description:

“Compatible with six and seven seat configurations, the stretchable elastic netting will safely protect fragile items or more secure cargo like sports equipment or luggage. Featuring easy installation, Model X Cargo Net also includes a storage bag for convenient stowing at home or on the road.”

Again, there are plenty of cheaper third-party solutions if you don’t want to pay $50 for some fabric.

Along with the new accessories today, Tesla also updated its Model Y configurator with new prices.