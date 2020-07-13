Watch Ford Mustang Mach-E do donuts in strange bigfoot sighting-like video

A Ford Mustang Mach-E prototype was spotted doing some crazy donuts in a strange video that might very well be a marketing move.

When unveiling the Mustang Mach-E, its first all-electric vehicle built to be electric from the ground up, Ford announced a GT version of the electric SUV with impressive performance.

Ford hasn’t released all the official specs for the GT version yet, but it is expected to feature a dual motor powertrain with over 346 hp and 428 lb.-ft torque and 0-60 mph acceleration in the mid-three-second range.

Now a strange video of what is likely to be a Ford Mustang Mach-E GT prototype has emerged doing donuts at an undisclosed location:

The video is presented as a spy sighting called “Secret electric vehicle testin?” posted by a YouTube user going by “Carolina Guy” who only has this video on his channel.

However, the video has a strange bigfoot sighting vibe, and considering the kind of impressive maneuvers that the vehicle is doing and the way it is filmed, it looks like it could be a staged marketing stunt.

It was posted to Reddit and other social media sites over the weekend and already has accumulated over 100,000 hits.

Ford plans to launch the Mustang Mach-E in the US in the next few months.

Electrek’s Take

If I had to put my money on it, I’d say that it is a staged marketing stunt.

But regardless of who is behind the video, it does show some impressive handling and capability for this prototype Mach-E.

I was also particularly surprised by the sound of the vehicle.

Mustang fans have a lot of feelings about the sounds of the V8 Mustang and some of them were upset that Ford was going electric and therefore quieter with the brand.

This video shows that while it’s not the sound of a V8, it’s definitely not quiet, and there’s actually quite a sound to the Mach-E’s electric power.

