Tesla cancels cheapest Model Y, Elon Musk says range would be too low

- Jul. 12th 2020 11:21 pm ET

0

Tesla is canceling the cheapest version of Model Y as Elon Musk says the range would have been too low, but the automaker is still planning a lower price version “in a few months.”

Over the years, Tesla has been known to often change its vehicle configuration throughout its vehicle lineup.

The automaker went from using simple kWh capacity of its battery pack to identify its configurations to using terms like ‘Standard Range’, Standard Range Plus, ‘Long Range’, and other terms to represent different versions.

When Tesla launched the Model Y back in March of 2019, the company listed 4 different versions of the electric SUV: ‘Standard Range’, ‘Long Range’, ‘Dual Motor AWD’ (with a Long Range battery), and ‘Performance’ (also with a Long Range battery):

Those configurations were based on Model 3 configurations at the time, but Tesla has since updated Model 3 configurations.

Due to its long promise to release Model 3 for $35,000, Tesla did make a ‘Standard Range’ version available, but it is not listing anywhere and it is only available “off the menu”.

Instead, Tesla created a new ‘Standard Range Plus’ version of the Model 3, which has a slightly longer range and starts at $38,000.

Prior to the Model Y launch, Tesla stated that the different versions of the electric SUV would be $5,000 more expensive of the same versions of Model 3.

Since starting actual orders and deliveries fo Model Y in March 2020, Tesla has only been delivering the two higher-end versions of the electric SUV: Long Range Dual Motor and Performance versions.

A Standard Range version, like listed above, or at least a Standard Range Plus version to match Model 3 has been expected.

However, CEO Elon Musk has now announced on Twitter that Tesla will not sell those versions:

Instead, Musk is talking about Tesla launching a ‘Long Range RWD’ version, which would become the new cheapest Model Y.

When first launching the Model 3 in 2017, Tesla was selling the vehicle with a Long Range RWD version, but it ended up discontinuing the configuration.

Recently, it was launched back in China after Tesla started production at Gigafactory Shanghai, but it is still not available anywhere else.

Now it sounds like Tesla plans to offer the same version of the vehicle for Model Y “in a few months” and he indicated that it would cost about $45,000.

Musk also stated that the range should be “significantly hight than 300 miles”.

Electrek’s Take

Some good news and some bad news here I guess.

It looks like we won’t get a Standard Range or Standard Range Plus Model Y, but we are getting a surprise Long Range RWD.

In short, the Model Y will not be as cheap as we initially hoped, but it will have new longest-range version that will be a little cheaper.

How do you feel about this change? Let us know in the comment section below.

Personally, I don’t like this fixation on the range. 230 miles on a single charge is plenty for most people, especially if you can bring the price under $40,000.

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It sells vehicles under its 'Tesla Motors' division and stationary battery pack for home, commercial and utility-scale projects under its 'Tesla Energy' division.
Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y is an all-electric compact SUV built on Tesla's third-generation vehicle platform.

