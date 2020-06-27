Quick Charge Podcast: June 27, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla launches Model Y tow package, reveals strange detail about towing capacity
- Tesla Semi spotted being used to deliver cars in end-of-quarter push
- Elon Musk hints at Tesla Cybertruck being amphibious — is he kidding?
- Tesla could surprise with near-record deliveries in Q2 despite pandemic
- Waymo and Volvo team up for all-electric robotaxis and Level-4 Polestar EVs
- BMW has internal pressure to build electric-only platform
- Electric trucks get real boost from California with new zero-emission truck program
- EGEB: Trump administration to expand drilling on largest US public land plot
- Wind and solar approvals on federal land — Trump, 8; Obama 15
- Climate Crisis Weekly: Did it really reach 100 degrees F in Arctic Siberia?
- Popular affordable electric bike Ride1Up 500 Series released with new version
- Fiido D11 folding electric commuter bike launches with $799 introductory price
- Apollo Explore 32 mph electric scooter review: Full suspension and full of fun
