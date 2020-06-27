Tesla launches Model Y tow package, reveals strange detail about towing capacity

Tesla has launched its aftermarket Model Y tow package and revealed more details about the towing capacity of the electric SUV.

In April, Tesla started offering a tow hitch option on new Model Y vehicles.

Now the automaker is launching the aftermarket ‘Model Y Tow Package’ for $1,200 on its shop website so that Model Y owners who couldn’t order it when configuring their vehicle can buy it after the fact.

Interestingly, Tesla has revealed more details about the Model Y’s towing capacity and it’s kind of strange:

“Equip your Model Y with a high-strength steel tow bar and 2” hitch receiver capable of towing up to 3,500 pounds on 19” and 21” wheels or up to 2,300 pounds on 20” wheels. Tow Mode actively monitors trailer sway and adjusts wheel braking and speed.”

The capacity is 3,500 pounds for both the 19” and 21” wheel options, but for the 20″ wheels, it falls to 2,300 pounds.

It’s strange because Tesla didn’t make the distinction for new Model Y buyers ordering the tow hitch and it still doesn’t according to its online configurator:

It still lists a towing capacity of 3,500 lbs when choosing 20″ wheels.

Tesla says that its Model Y tow package comes with:

1 x high strength steel tow bar with 2″ hitch receiver

1 x trailer harness with NA 7-pin standard connector

1 x tow mode software package

It costs $200 more than if ordering it factory-installed before delivery, but it does include installation at a Tesla service center.

Electrek’s Take

I can’t wrap my head around that. Why would 19″ and 21″ wheels have the same capacity but 20″ wheels would result in a significantly lower towing capacity?

It might have something with the load capacity of the tires – though it’s also not clear why they would use weaker load capacity on the 20″ than the 19″ but not the 21″.

If anyone has an idea, please let me know in the comment section below.

But it wouldn’t be the first time that Tesla is being weird about towing capacity.

For example, Tesla has launched a tow package for Model 3 in Europe, but it has yet to make it available in other markets – despite significant demand for it.

It’s mostly the same vehicle in Europe or North America. There shouldn’t be a good reason not to offer it, but Tesla has yet to pull the trigger.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.