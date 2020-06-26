Tesla Semi spotted being used to deliver cars in end-of-quarter push

A Tesla Semi prototype has been spotted being used by the automaker to deliver cars during its end-of-the-quarter delivery push.

We reported earlier this week that Tesla is having logistics issues when it comes to getting 8,000 to 10,000 cars in transit to customers in North America before the end of the quarter.

CEO Elon Musk even apologized to customers for pushing some delivery dates and thanked transportation partners for doing everything they can in these difficult times.

Tesla is having difficulties moving cars through rail yards and trucking companies who are operating under difficult circumstances amid the global pandemic.

The automaker is now even using a Tesla Semi prototype to help deliver its vehicles at the end of the quarter:

Spotted the #Tesla semi on the road in Fremont today with a trailer full of Tesla cars. Very neat! pic.twitter.com/gZjHVZ5OXn — Alex (@Westy543) June 26, 2020

Alex, who spotted the vehicle earlier today, told Electrek that he spotted the Tesla Semi near Fremont factory as the truck was leaving with new vehicles – presumably to move them to other Tesla locations for deliveries to customers.

Tesla has always said that it would be one of its first own customers when it comes to Tesla Semi.

The automaker wants to take advantage of the electric truck to reduce its transportation cost and emissions in its logistic operations.

Tesla Semi was first supposed to hit the market in 2019, but it has been delayed several times.

However, recently, Musk said that “it’s time to bring Tesla Semi to volume production” and things are finally expected to move faster.

Electrek’s Take

There’s something really cool about delivering electric vehicles with an electric vehicle.

It’s actually not the first time that Tesla used Tesla Semi prototypes to deliver vehicles. Elon even tweeted a picture of it last year.

But this quarter, it might not just be a photo-op. Tesla might actually need the transport capacity and every truck counts.

The entire trucking and rail industry now is having to adapt to this new reality and several companies are having capacity issues.

Tesla is no exception and it’s coming at a difficult time for the company as it is trying to deliver as many vehicles by the end of the quarter in order to improve its financials for the Q2 earnings.

As we reported yesterday, Tesla’s capacity to deliver the vehicles currently in transit in North America in the next few days is going to make a massive difference for the quarter.

If a Tesla Semi prototype can help deliver a few more, why not?

