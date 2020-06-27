Popular affordable electric bike Ride1Up 500 Series released with new version

The Ride1Up 500 series, which has been one of our favorite budget-minded commuter e-bikes, has just received a new frame design.

Following a recent trend among value-oriented e-bike companies, the Ride1Up 500 Series is getting a second frame design – this time a low-step frame.

The Ride1Up 500 Series Step-Thru model was just unveiled and has opened for pre-orders at $1,195, with shipping expected to begin in approximately 6 weeks.

Ride1Up 500 Series Step-Thru released

Unlike the typical frame which features straight handlebars, the Ride1Up 500 Series Step-Thru features rounded cafe/Euro-style handlebars designed more for pleasure cruising than nimble commuting.

We first reviewed the Ride1Up 500 Series earlier this year, quickly finding it to be one of the best value-packed electric bikes on the market. You can see our review video below.

At just under $1,200, the Ride1Up 500 Series features Class 3 speeds of up to 28 mph, a 624 Wh battery pack (with option to upgrade to 840 Wh) a 500 W rear hub motor, front suspension and an LCD display.

With 9 levels of pedal assist, it is easy for riders to find the most comfortable setting for nearly any terrain or type of riding.

The bike comes with a comfortable Selle Royal plush saddle and matching handlebar grips, a 7-speed Shimano transmission, Tektro Aires mechanical disc brakes, Kenda puncture-resistant tires and full alloy pedals.

The Ride1Up 500 Series made our list of the best electric bicycles under $1,200 and is one of the few affordable and fast full-sized e-bikes on the market.

Other companies that offer value-oriented e-bikes, such as Lectric Ebikes, often opt for smaller folding bikes like the $899 Lectric XP.

In fact, the Lectric XP was just re-released with a low-step frame option a few days ago.

Other electric bicycle companies have also followed suit lately. Batch Bicycles recently updated their line with new step-through models, and Rad Power Bikes’ newest e-bike, the $999 RadMission, was just announced with a mid-step option to provide a lower step-over height.

The RadMission follows another of Rad Power Bikes’ new bikes, the RadRover Step-Thru, which brought a step-through frame to one of Rad Power Bikes’ largest e-bikes.

Electrek’s Take

I find this new step-through trend quite interesting.

When it first began, I would see a lot of comments to the effect of “What’s up with the girl’s frame?”

But I’m seeing less of that now, perhaps as people begin to realize that 1) you can be a man even if your bike doesn’t have a high top bar, and 2) step-through bikes are simply more comfortable to mount.

Even “cool” e-bikes like the Juiced Scorpion sport step-through frames.

So for a popular e-bike like the Ride1Up 500 Series to now offer both frame options is a big plus, in my opinion. Whether you’re young, old, male, female, tall, short or anything else, ride the e-bike that feels good for you!

What do you think of this trend towards more step-through frame options? Do you think we’ll be seeing more e-bikes like this on the market? Let us know in the comments below!

