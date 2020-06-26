Elon Musk hints at Tesla Cybertruck being amphibious – is he kidding?

Elon Musk is hinting at Tesla Cybertruck being virtually amphibious and it is not clear if he is actually kidding?

Sometimes, Musk makes comments about future Tesla products and features that can be hard to judge.

For example, it was hard to tell if he was kidding when he said that the next Tesla Roadster would be equipped with cold air thruster, but that’s apparently happening.

Musk also had people confused when he said Tesla would release a ‘fart app’ and that the Boring Company would sell a flamethrower, but both of those things happened.

Now Tesla’s CEO has people confused about a comment he made regarding this render of a Cybertruck being used as a boat by 3D artist Slav Popovski:

To a repost of the render on Twitter, Musk commented: “I think we could make that work.”

While the video doesn’t seem like something the Cybertruck would do, it’s not too farfetched based on previous comments made by Musk.

A few years ago, the CEO said that the Model S could almost be used as a boat after a Tesla Model S was spotted driving (or swimming) through a flooded tunnel – although the CEO made it clear it isn’t recommended.

He said:

“We definitely don’t recommend this, but Model S floats well enough to turn it into a boat for short periods of time. Thrust via wheel rotation.”

With battery pack at the bottom being sealed and waterproof, the vehicle can indeed float for a few moments, but not quite like in the Cybertruck video.

Musk also has had a fascination with amphibious vehicles for a while.

A few years ago, the CEO bought the amphibious Lotus Esprit model used in the 1977 James Bond movie ‘The Spy Who Loved Me‘.

Later on, he said that Tesla would turn the model into a real amphibious electric vehicle thought that was a while ago and it has yet to happen. Unless Musk did it secretly and he is using it to access his underwater villain lair.

Do you think Elon Musk is kidding about the Cybertruck being able to “turn into a boat”? Let us know in the comment section below.

