Quick Charge Podcast: May 30, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla Model 3 beats Honda Civic as top-selling car in California
- Tesla and SpaceX ramp up synergy with workers moving, battery purchases, and more
- Elon Musk: Tesla is speeding up production and installations of Supercharger V3
- Tesla confirms Elon Musk unlocks first tranche of his compensation plan worth ~$800 million
- Tesla shareholders will vote on using paid advertising, board fights to kill proposal
- Toyota’s 42-mile RAV4 plug-in hybrid is a speedster, starts at $38,100
- Report: BMW has a 1,006-horsepower, all-electric M5 in the works
- Audi announces upcoming new ‘highly efficient electric car’
- Chevy redoubles effort to explain EV basics via new video series
- Nissan will add only one new EV in the US through 2023
- EGEB: Green energy beats coal in the US for the first time since 1885
- Climate Crisis Weekly: Here’s why planting trees is great, but it’s not enough
- Squad’s solar-powered mini electric car gets new options, more solar power
- Review: $1,200 UHVO dual-suspension off-road e-bike delivers a ton of value, predictable downsides
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.