E-bikes are so hot, Amazon is selling out – these are the best ones left

It was an unexpected but ultimately positive outcome of the COVID19 pandemic: people everywhere are buying up e-bikes en masse. Whether for an affordable transportation alternative that gets commuters out of packed buses, or just for fun to ride around after spending weeks under lockdown, e-bike companies across the US are looking at empty warehouse shelves and frantically restocking as customers buy out the majority of their inventory.

And Amazon is no different; many popular e-bikes are conspicuously missing on the retail giant – but not all.

Some of our favorite Amazon e-bikes are MIA at the moment.

Remember that cool two-seater Fiido L2 e-bike we recently reviewed? It’s gone.

Same thing for the Rattan city “mountain” e-bike. Hasta la vista, baby.

The Super73-Z1 mini-bike style electric bike? That’s gone too.

There are dozens of other examples. So many of the awesome e-bikes we’ve reviewed and promoted after positive riding experiences are suddenly nowhere to be found on Amazon.

But if you’re still in the market for a budget-level e-bike shipped right to your door from the retail giant, here are some of the best options that remain.

We reviewed the Nakto 26″ city e-bike recently (they call it a cargo e-bike and used to widely market it as the “Nakto Camel”).

The bike can hit nearly 20 mph and has a rated range of around 25 miles, but expect to fall a bit short there. To make up for it though, at least they give you a free helmet and cheap-o e-bike lock!

The bike comes with both a rear rack and a front basket, plus lights and fenders, making this a surprisingly well outfitted e-bike for city riding.

The build quality is decent, not great. But for the price of $649, it’s better than I expected.

Swagtron EB5 Plus ($529)

We reviewed the previous version of this bike (before it got its “Plus” upgrade), and came away quite impressed.

There’s absolutely nothing fancy about it, but it makes a great little e-bike for stuffing in the trunk or carrying on the subway. You won’t go very fast – just 15 mph or so. But the bike is so simple to use and easy to maintain that it’s a fair trade off for an inexpensive (just $529!) last-mile e-bike.

Eahora XC100 Plus electric mountain bike ($999)

With a 48V battery rated for 500 Wh, this e-bike has more power and will ride for longer distances than the previous two.

It tops out at 25 mph and they claim a range of 55 miles, but I’d take that range rating with a grain of salt, unless you’re planning on doing some serious pedaling work yourself.

The bike also has built-in lighting, a suspension fork and a semi-integrated battery, helping the bike look more traditional and less like a big box store e-bike. You’ve also got four colors to choose from, which is pretty rare for Amazon e-bikes.

For $999, this seems like a great full-size electric bike for under a thousand bucks.

Eahora AM100 full suspension electric mountain bike

While we’re on the subject of Eahora bikes, they’ve also got a decent full suspension offering.

It’s a bit pricer at $1,299, but you not only get rear suspension, but you also get upgraded hydraulic disc brakes and a higher top speed of 28 mph.

It’s hard to find a decent full suspension electric mountain bike with good brakes and a not-horrendous frame design for less than this.

SAMEBIKE folding electric city bike ($789)

Back to folding bikes! SAMEBIKE’s folding e-bike has proven quite popular lately – so popular in fact that Amazon only has four left in stock at the time of publishing.

For $789, you’re getting a 48V and 350W folding e-bike with lights, fenders and a rack. The downside is that the battery is a bit smaller than average, just 384 Wh.

If you’re sticking to the city though, that’s likely enough to take you everywhere you need to go.

RideScoozy VeeGo 400W folding cruiser e-bike ($1,149)

Is it a folding e-bike? A cruiser? A fat tire bike? A utility bike?

It’s kind of everything in one, actually.

Between the fat tires for ride comfort, the long integrated rack for cargo and the folding frame for convenience, this is actually a pretty nice ride.

I’ve tested the VeeGo 750, which is the big brother of this bike, and can attest to RideScoozy being a quality brand.

I haven’t tried this lighter 400W model, but if its built as well as the VeeGo 750 that I tried, then it’s going to be a great bike.

With a 468 Wh battery, they claim a range of 20-40 miles depending on whether you’re riding with throttle or pedal assist. Not too shabby!

This is another one with only four bikes left in stock now, so you’ll want to jump on it if this feels like the bike for you.

Fiido D2S folding e-bike ($599)

I’m a big Fiido fan, especially after testing out their L2 electric moped.

While that one has been sold out ever since my review, the Fiido D2S is still available and shipping now.

It’s not as heavy duty (and doesn’t have a passenger seat), but it features a decent 15 mph top speed, 6 speed transmission, 250W rear hub motor on mag wheels, integrated head light and even rear suspension.

The battery is a bit small at just 280 Wh, but as a city bike that could be all you need. And for just $599, can we really complain too much?

Addmotor MOTAN electric mini bike ($1,799)

Alright, this one is a bit pricy at $1,799, but stick with me here.

With a Super73 style, the Addmotor MOTAN is a minibike-like electric bike with a top speed of 28 mph and a large 700 Wh battery. It has a big ol’ motorcycle style headlight and a 750 W motor.

The bike rides on 20″ fat tires mounted in mag wheels that look pretty sweet. In fact, they look just like the mag wheels we saw on the prototypes of the Juiced HyperScorpions before Juiced introduced their latest wheel design.

I would have loved to see hydraulic disc brakes at this price – but what can you do? Considering how hard it is to get your hands on a minibike e-bike right now, beggars can’t be choosers.

Ancheer 26″ Electric “Cruiser” Bike ($709)

This one is a bit of a head-scratcher.

Ancheer calls it a cruiser bike, but it seems to be having a mountain/city bike identity crisis.

Either way, we’ve dealt with Ancheer bikes before and found them to fall into the “decent bike, good price” category. No one buys an Ancheer to get high-end bike parts. They buy it because it is cheap and it works well enough.

This model features a 15.5 mph top speed, a 360 Wh removable battery, lights, fenders, rack, upright seating style and hybrid tires that should work well enough on or off-road. There’s no suspension though, so don’t get too crazy on your off-road adventures.

For just $709, this is a full-size e-bike that can get you started, even if it doesn’t have any fancy bells and whistles.

