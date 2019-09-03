There’s just something awesome about flying around on an electric bike at a blistering 28 mph (45 km/h). And if that bike is a nicely spec’d, affordably priced, fat tire fun-mobile then all the better! The VeeGo 750 has proven to be all of those things and more. So read on to learn why this e-bike could be everything you want in an electric bicycle and more.

RideScoozy’s VeeGo 750 electric bike

The VeeGo 750 is one of those “Hey, look at me!” type of e-bikes.

Its curvy frame and bright color offerings, not to mention those silly yet awesome fat tires, are the first clue that this is going to be a fun e-bike for cruising the beach or the city.

Mine showed up with a bright candy apple red paint job, and I love it! The bright yellow and blue options on the site look great too though, and of course they have white and black for anyone that wants to stay a bit more conservative with their color choice.

But this bike isn’t just about looks, it’s about performance. Check out the tech specs below.

VeeGo 750 video review

And of course don’t forget to watch my video review of the VeeGo 750.

You’ll definitely want to see this e-bike in action.

VeeGo 750 tech specs

Motor: 750 W (1,100 W peak) geared rear hub motor

750 W (1,100 W peak) geared rear hub motor Top speed: 45 km/h (28 mph) with pedal assist, 32 km/h (20 mph) with throttle

45 km/h (28 mph) with pedal assist, 32 km/h (20 mph) with throttle Range: 45-72 km (25-45 mi) with base model 13 Ah battery, more with 17 Ah battery upgrade

45-72 km (25-45 mi) with base model 13 Ah battery, more with 17 Ah battery upgrade Battery: 48 V 13 Ah (624 Wh) or 48 V 17 Ah (816 Wh)

48 V 13 Ah (624 Wh) or 48 V 17 Ah (816 Wh) Charge time: 4-6 hours, depending on battery option

4-6 hours, depending on battery option Max load: 125 kg (275 lb) total; or 45 kg (100 lb) on just the rear rack

125 kg (275 lb) total; or 45 kg (100 lb) on just the rear rack Bike weight: 28.5 kg (63 lb)

28.5 kg (63 lb) Suspension: Front GTMRK adjustable suspension fork with lockout

Front GTMRK adjustable suspension fork with lockout Brakes: Tektro 180mm disc brakes (mechanical or hydraulic available)

Tektro 180mm disc brakes (mechanical or hydraulic available) Extras: Comfortable Cloud 9 cruiser saddle, LCD display with speedometer, wattmeter, battery gauge, PAS level indicator, odometer, tripmeter, front and rear LED lights, rear turn signals(!), 9 levels of PAS settings, half-twist throttle with disengage button, USB charging port, integrated rear rack as part of frame, included fenders, 3A fast charger included as standard, arrives almost completely assembled (just screw on the pedals)

Unleashing the high speed beast

The VeeGo 750 e-bike positively flies! It’s got great power off the line, whether using throttle or pedal assist.

The pedal assist also has nine different levels of strength. As someone who doesn’t pedal often, that was almost too many levels, but I guess I’d rather have too many than too few. I have certainly been on pedal assist bikes with just three or four levels and been in situations where one level felt too weak while the next step up was too strong. So there might be some merit to having more gradation in the pedal assist power.

The one weird thing about unleashing the beast on the VeeGo 750 was that I had to pedal a bit to reach the top speed of 28 mph (45 km/h). When riding throttle-only, the bike quickly hit 20 mph (32 km/h), but then it hung there, pausing as if asking me permission to go faster. As soon as I started to move the pedals though, it took off again and brought me right up to 28 mph (45 km/h).

As it turns out, there’s a lockout that means it won’t hit the full Class 3 top speed without the pedal assist sensor picking up a bit of pedal movement. I didn’t have to pedal hard, or even apply any effort. I just had to make sure the pedals moved a bit. It was kind of funny in fact, because I could pedal with a cadence of like 20 rpm, applying no pressure to the chain, and still be flying down the road at top speed.

How does the VeeGo 750 feel?

To be honest, the entire time I was riding the VeeGo 750, I kept thinking “This feels like a Rad Power Bike, but on steroids.” It was as if someone hot rodded a Rad Power Bikes RadMini Step-Thru (which we gave a pretty positive review already).

It had all of the great ride feel to it, the suspension fork, the cushy fat tires, but just more high-end power and speed.

The difference between 20 mph and 28 mph feels huge on an electric bike, and that made for a thrilling ride on the VeeGo 750. With those round fat tires I could really lean hard into turns and put some serious “joy” into joyride. I was grinning ear to ear as I hopped curbs and cut across fields on the VeeGo 750.

It seriously makes you feel like a freewheelin’ kid having so much fun that it’s illegal. But as a Class 3 e-bike, you’re perfectly fine riding anywhere Class 3 e-bikes are allowed, which is basically almost anywhere a bike can ride, plus in any national park.

What about quality?

Here’s where the VeeGo really shines. The bike is well put together and the component choice is on point. That doesn’t mean it has the best components, but they are optimal for the type of bike and the price range that RideScoozy is aiming for here.

The base model, which starts at $1,799, features Shimano shifters and derailleurs, Tektro mechanical disc brakes with large 180 mm rotors for better stopping power from high speed, a super plush Cloud 9 saddle to keep your bottom end happy, a dual-LED front headlight, bright rear tail light and even rear turn signals. How many e-bikes have turn signals?

The bike I tested here was actually the upgraded model, which offers a larger 17 Ah and 816 Wh battery – one of the largest in the industry. It also comes with hydraulic disc brakes which I am in love with. Sure, mechanical brakes give you plenty of stopping power, but hydraulic disc brakes mean you can apply less force with your fingers and also essentially remove brake maintenance. The pads may wear out eventually just like mechanical disc brakes, but you’ll never have to play with adjusting brake tension or worry about cables stretching over time.

The added range and reduced maintenance on the upgraded version are worth it to me, though I can see many people being happy with the already large battery on the base model and the mechanical disc brakes.

Take away message

To summarize, the VeeGo 750 is a crazy fun bike to ride that can hit high speeds and cover nearly any terrain. The fat tires and front suspension give you great ride quality and the component choice means you get a nice bike at a great price.

It’s going to be a bit more expensive than the industry dominating Rad Power Bikes alternatives, but you also get more as well. And with the wider color range, you can be more expressive with your bike too.

It’s not the most amazing bike I’ve ever ridden, but then again I’ve ridden $10,000 e-bikes, and to be honest I had more fun on this one. Where the VeeGo 750 excels is in supplying great bang for your buck, which is exactly what I want to see in an e-bike. I’m looking for great performance at a fair price, which is exactly what the VeeGo 750 delivers.

