Quick Charge Podcast: May 23, 2020

Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla Model S achieves 400 miles of range in new test – but there’s a catch
- Elon Musk jumps on Tesla Cybertruck prototype and talks improvements
- Watch Tesla’s cool new Autopilot pedestrian animation in latest update
- Tesla launches Fallout Shelter in-car video game and more with new update
- Tesla employees fear unsafe conditions at factory, call it ‘modern-day sweatshop’
- Tesla Model 3 turned into convertible — dope or nope?
- Mustang Mach-E delayed for Europe but still set for late 2020 in US
- Massive electric oil tankers are coming – oh the irony
- EGEB: Companies worth $2 trillion call for global green recovery packages
- Google will stop building custom AI for Big Oil and Gas
- During the pandemic, European consumers are getting paid to use electricity
- Climate Crisis Weekly: Carbon emissions dropped 17% globally due to COVID-19
- Huck Cycle’s 60 mph electric mopeds get new VINs, paving way for legal riding
