Tesla launches Fallout Shelter in-car video game and more with new update

Tesla is starting to push a new software update that includes the video game Fallout Shelter, Tesla Theater improvements, and more.

Last summer, when Tesla started releasing Cuphead and its racing game inside its vehicles, Elon Musk and Bethesda’s Todd Howard announced that Tesla was also integrating Fallout Shelter, the latter’s mobile game based on its popular Fallout series.

In the series, players can use ‘Tesla’ armors and weapons that use electricity.

Now we learn that Tesla is starting to deploy the video game in its vehicles as part of a new 2020.20 software update currently being pushed to early access owners.

Tesla Fallout Shelter in 2020.20

Tesla writes in the update’s release notes:

“Fallout Shelter puts you in control of a state-of-the-art underground Vault from Vault-Tec. Build the perfect Vault, keep your Dwellers happy, and protect them from the dangers of the Wasteland.”

The automaker says that to play Fallout Shelter inside its vehicles, owners need to “tap Entertainment from the Application Launcher, then Arcade > Fallout Shelter.”

Of course, Tesla’s Arcade system can only be accessed when the vehicle is in ‘Park’.

Last year, Tesla added Xbox controller support for its arcade game. You are going to need an Xbox controller with a USB cable. Update: Tesla just told us that Fallout Shelter currently doesn’t support an Xbox controller. Unlike Tesla’s racing game, which works with a controller, you can only use the touchscreen for Fallout Shelter.

Tesla Update 2020.20 Improvements

As part of the new update, Tesla is also releasing some other improvements, including new ‘Tesla Theater Mode’ features.

The automaker writes in the release notes:

“With this release, you can now play, pause, and skip video playback with your steering wheel controls while using Theater Mode. As usual, Theater Mode is only available while your vehicle is in ‘PARK’.”

Tesla is also pushing some improvements to its ‘TRAX‘ app.

TRAX is basically an in-car music studio that the automaker released last year.

Tesla writes about the update to the app in the release notes:

“We have added a piano roll view that allows you to edit and fine tune notes on a track. You can now tap in view to create a note, move or resize it by dragging the tail end of a note, and delete it with a long press.”

The automaker is already pushing this update to owners in its early access fleet.

It could be a few more days or even weeks before Tesla starts pushing the new software update to the broader fleet – though since the new features are not related to Autopilot or critical system, it could be fairly quick.

Electrek’s Take

I am not really a mobile gamer so I’ve never tried Fallout Shelter, but I’m a big fan of the non-mobile Fallout games and Bethesda in general so I’m excited that they are working with Tesla to integrate their games inside the vehicles.

What other games would you like Tesla to integrate? Let us know in the comment section below.

