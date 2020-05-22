Elon Musk jumps on Tesla Cybertruck prototype and talks improvements

Elon Musk jumped on the vault of the Tesla Cybertruck prototype and talked about improvements to the electric pickup in a new teaser for Jay Leno’s Garage.

As we reported last month, Tesla’s Cybertruck prototype and electric ATV are going to be featured on the new season of Jay Leno’s Garage.

It is going to produce some rare new footage of the electric pickup truck and the electric ATV known as the Tesla Cyberquad.

The Cybertruck episode is coming out next week on CNBC, but they have now released a new teaser.

In the new video, we can see that Musk jumped on the Cybertruck prototype’s vault and the CEO also talks about improvements Tesla plans to make to the electric pickup truck’s production version:

Elon Musk and Jay Leno go for a spin in the 2021 Tesla Cybertruck from CNBC.

Last month, Musk made several comments regarding the Tesla Cybertruck and how it will change when it reaches production.

He talked about how owners will need to wrap the electric pickup to get different colors, and he said that Tesla is updating the Cybertruck’s adaptive air suspension.

Musk has said before that “there’s more” to the Cybertruck, and “It’s better than people realize.”

Tesla is updating several aspects of the electric pickup for the production version compared to the prototype unveiled last year.

The CEO was asked what the biggest change is to Cybertruck from prototype, and he responded that Tesla “reduced the size by ~3%,” made the “center line more level,” and “lowered the window sill height.”

We posted renders of what the Cybertruck would look like with Musk’s design changes.

In the new footage from Jay Leno’s show, Musk now talks about the Cybertruck being about “5%” too big.

Musk was spotted driving with Leno in the Cybertruck prototype in January, and therefore, the “3%” figure is more recent.

The CEO reiterated the goal to make the electric pickup truck fit in an average garage. He also mentions issues making the windshield due to its sharp angle, and again said that Tesla plans to use armored glass all around the vehicle.

When launching the electric pickup, Tesla said that it will be offered in three versions with a range of more than 500 miles for the higher-end version, which Tesla expects to be able to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds and complete the quarter-mile in 10 seconds.

The Tesla Cybertruck will start at just $40,000, but that’s for the base version that will come later.

The two higher-end versions of the electric pickup are currently scheduled to enter production in late 2021.

