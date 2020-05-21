Tesla Model 3 turned into convertible – Dope or Nope?

- May. 21st 2020 3:25 pm ET

0

A company specializing in convertible conversions tackled the Tesla Model 3 and turned the electric car into a convertible – Dope or Nope?

There is currently no factory-made all-electric convertible car, but there are a few aftermarket options.

Newport Convertible Engineering was the first company to modify a Tesla Model S into a convertible and now years later, they’ve done it again – this time with a Model 3.

Cutting a roof off always comes with a set of problems and worries about structural integrity, but Newport Convertible Engineering claims to have reinforced the Model 3 for its modifications.

They told Motortrend:

“The soft-top Model 3 looks a bit odd, but hey, that’s the price of nonconformity! NCE claims its conversion includes additional body bracing to maintain rigidity the newly lid-less Tesla’s rigidity. A “basket handle” roll hoop is fitted, as well, adding both some structural integrity and an extra dose of awkwardness to the Model 3’s profile. The top NCE installs also lacks elán, thanks to its boxy form—decidedly out of sync with the Model 3’s rounded styling—when raised and its bustle-butt look when lowered. Similar to the old Volkswagen Beetle convertible and the current Jeep Wrangler, the Tesla’s top folds back into a crumpled pile of roof bows and cloth material aft of the rear seats, as opposed to neatly stowing itself in a recessed cubby that’s covered by a tonneau.

Here are a few pictures of Newport Convertible Engineering’s Tesla Model 3 convertible:

It’s not cheap. The company is asking $29,500 for the soft-top conversion and $39,500 for a power-folding top.

Of course, that’s on top of the price of a Model 3 and therefore, it would be hard to get away with a convertible Tesla Model 3 for less than $90,000.

Electrek’s Take

Is it dope or nope? What do you think? Let us know in the comment section.

As for my opinion, I think it simply doesn’t look good. There’s no getting around it. It wasn’t made to be a convertible and it shows.

It doesn’t look too bad with the top down, but with the top on, it looks like something is wrong.

But some people don’t care about that and prefer to be able to drive electric with an open top. If that’s what you want, it is probably one of your only options out there.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It sells vehicles under its 'Tesla Motors' division and stationary battery pack for home, commercial and utility-scale projects under its 'Tesla Energy' division.
Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 is the first vehicle built on Tesla's third-generation platform. It aims to reduce the entry price for electric vehicles while not making any compromise on range and performance. The Model 3 starts at $35,000 in the US and deliveries to employees and company insiders began in mid 2017 - customer deliveries begin in late 2017.

About the Author

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert
Tesla Referral Code

Tesla Referral Code

Get 1,000 miles of free Supercharger when order a new Model 3, Model S, or Model X