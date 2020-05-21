Tesla Model 3 turned into convertible – Dope or Nope?

A company specializing in convertible conversions tackled the Tesla Model 3 and turned the electric car into a convertible – Dope or Nope?

There is currently no factory-made all-electric convertible car, but there are a few aftermarket options.

Newport Convertible Engineering was the first company to modify a Tesla Model S into a convertible and now years later, they’ve done it again – this time with a Model 3.

Cutting a roof off always comes with a set of problems and worries about structural integrity, but Newport Convertible Engineering claims to have reinforced the Model 3 for its modifications.

They told Motortrend:

“The soft-top Model 3 looks a bit odd, but hey, that’s the price of nonconformity! NCE claims its conversion includes additional body bracing to maintain rigidity the newly lid-less Tesla’s rigidity. A “basket handle” roll hoop is fitted, as well, adding both some structural integrity and an extra dose of awkwardness to the Model 3’s profile. The top NCE installs also lacks elán, thanks to its boxy form—decidedly out of sync with the Model 3’s rounded styling—when raised and its bustle-butt look when lowered. Similar to the old Volkswagen Beetle convertible and the current Jeep Wrangler, the Tesla’s top folds back into a crumpled pile of roof bows and cloth material aft of the rear seats, as opposed to neatly stowing itself in a recessed cubby that’s covered by a tonneau.

Here are a few pictures of Newport Convertible Engineering’s Tesla Model 3 convertible:

It’s not cheap. The company is asking $29,500 for the soft-top conversion and $39,500 for a power-folding top.

Of course, that’s on top of the price of a Model 3 and therefore, it would be hard to get away with a convertible Tesla Model 3 for less than $90,000.

Electrek’s Take

Is it dope or nope? What do you think? Let us know in the comment section.

As for my opinion, I think it simply doesn’t look good. There’s no getting around it. It wasn’t made to be a convertible and it shows.

It doesn’t look too bad with the top down, but with the top on, it looks like something is wrong.

But some people don’t care about that and prefer to be able to drive electric with an open top. If that’s what you want, it is probably one of your only options out there.

