Watch Tesla’s cool new Autopilot pedestrian animation in latest update

- May. 22nd 2020 8:53 am ET

0

Tesla has again updated its Autopilot-powered driving visualization and this time, it features a cool new pedestrian animation.

It’s sometimes difficult to understand Tesla’s Autopilot improvements because they are often small refinements and backend updates.

The Autopilot driving visualizations are useful to gage some of the improvements since they represent what Tesla’s computer vision system is detecting.

In an update called “Full Self-Driving Sneak Preview” late last year, Tesla made a series of “Driving Visualization Improvements”:

The driving visualization can now display additional objects that include stoplights, stop signs, and select road markings. The stop signs and stoplight visualizations are not a substitute for an attentive driver and will not stop the car. To see those additional objects in your driving visualization, tap Controls > Autopilot > Full Self Driving Visualization Preview.

Since this update, we have seen several major improvements in Autopilot driving visualizations.

Tesla has been better at not only detecting surrounding cars but also many other objects like cones, trash cans, and other inanimate objects that need to be avoided.

It appears to be quite a leap compared to the Autopilot driving visualizations Tesla was producing less than two years ago:

Now in recent software updates, Tesla owners have been noticing that the automaker has updated pedestrian animations as part of the visualizations.

Pedestrians used to look like chess pieces moving on a board in Tesla’s Autopilot driving visualizations and that’s when they were actually detected and showing on the screen.

In the latest updates, Tesla is representing them with much more complex animations that show them moving on the screen accurately in an impressive way.

YouTuber Black Tesla posted an interesting video with a series of example starting at 5:35:

Recently, Tesla released some impressive videos of its cars avoiding running over pedestrians thanks to the latest pedestrian detection system and collision avoidance.

Electrek’s Take

This is an impressive improvement.

Like I sometimes mention, the Autopilot driving visualizations are not an important part of the driving experience in the sense that you shouldn’t be looking at them while driving.

However, they serve as a great confidence builder for Tesla’s Autopilot features and eventual self-driving system.

If Tesla is able to accurately render the vehicle’s surroundings, it means that its computer vision system is able to accurately detect the vehicle’s surroundings.

It also helps us follow Tesla’s backend improvements to Autopilot a lot better when updates don’t include new useful consumer-facing features.

If you have interesting examples of impressive driving visualizations, please don’t hesitate to send them my way. It would be interesting to post a collection of them at some point.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It sells vehicles under its 'Tesla Motors' division and stationary battery pack for home, commercial and utility-scale projects under its 'Tesla Energy' division.

About the Author

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert
Tesla Referral Code

Tesla Referral Code

Get 1,000 miles of free Supercharger when order a new Model 3, Model S, or Model X