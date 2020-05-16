Quick Charge Podcast: May 16, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla’s next factory is going to be in Austin, Texas and it’s going to happen quickly
- Elon Musk delays Tesla ‘Battery Day’ to next month
- Check out Tesla’s impressive chart of pandemic’s impact on Supercharger use
- Tesla installs mysterious tower at charging station, Megacharger, Starlink? [Solved]
- Ferrari: EV battery technology is ‘not developed enough’ for a supercar
- Ford files patent for an inflatable, solar-powered, EV-charging car shield
- Ford announces that Mustang Mach-E electric car charges 30% faster than they thought
- GM-Cruise lays off 8% of staff as self-driving companies face tough times
- Volkswagen opens first ‘store’ to show off the ID.3 electric car arriving next month
- EGEB: South Dakota cement plant adopts wind power
- Nearly 600,000 green energy jobs lost in March and April
- Climate Crisis Weekly: NASA explains sea-level rise — and yes, it’s real
- Kumpan unveils new line of seated electric scooters, reduces prices
- Evelo Galaxy 500 review: serenity (now!) on two wheels
