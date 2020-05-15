Evelo Galaxy 500 review: serenity (now!) on two wheels

The Evelo has cracked the code on the smoothest drive system known to man (at least this man). The Galaxy cruiser is made for leisurely, smooth rides and low-impact riding.

Electrically, we’ve got a decent system that excels with a nice torque sensor, efficiency, and the cost savings is there, too. The nice parts are the mechanical system, which are top shelf in the cruiser realm. There’s a couple small customization points from Evelo that make a noticeable impact, so let’s start with some of those details.

In a general sense, the riding position is very relaxed, like sitting at a desk. The high and swept handlebars make that real easy. There is a fair amount of air volume in these 24-inch by 2.4-inch tires that gives a tiny amount of cushion, too. The bike continues its low-impact riding with a stellar propulsion system: a torque based mid-drive motor and a fully automatic transmission that offer an almost undetectable shifting system.

Evelo Galaxy tech specs

Motor: 500W Motion Drive mid-drive motor

500W Motion Drive mid-drive motor Top speed: 20 mph (32 km/h)

20 mph (32 km/h) Battery: 36V 13Ah (468Wh) lockable and removable battery

36V 13Ah (468Wh) lockable and removable battery Range: 40 mi (64.3 km) estimate

40 mi (64.3 km) estimate Gearing: Enviolo Fully Automatic Transmission

Enviolo Fully Automatic Transmission Frame: Aluminum

Aluminum Brakes: Tektro hydraulic disc (180 and 160mm disc)

Tektro hydraulic disc (180 and 160mm disc) Tires: 24″ x 2.4″ CST

24″ x 2.4″ CST Price: $3,999

$3,999 Extras: integrated headlight and taillight, throttle, comfort saddle, rear rack, plastic fenders, water bottle mount, comfort grips

No Torque-Converter Required

This system, no joke, shifts mechanical gearing for you. The shifter shows a blue mode, where the rider sets how many revolutions they want to put out, and the mechanical hub will adjust automatically. Hills, decent, stops, anytime. In the orange mode, the rider can take control of the effortless shifting and use it like normal gears. Either way, you don’t need to stop the bike, stop pedaling, be pedaling, or hear any noisy clunking gears. I’m spending a great deal of time here, because these are the standout features of the bike.

Decent Motor, a Good Pair

The Enviolo is paired with a Japanese motor Evelo has customized and called the Motion Drive. This motor features a torque-based pedal assist that seamlessly integrates with the mechanical hub to offer one of the smoothest pedaling experiences I have tried. Since this bike is made for short riders, the battery doesn’t need to be all that big. It’s a 36v 14ah battery. At my size this would probably last for about 25-30 miles of pedal assist. Since I’m close to 200 lbs with all my gear, I think a larger system would be more suited for my frame.

How Does it Stack Up?

The Galaxy 500 isn’t a slouch on mechanical parts: hydraulic disc brakes, fenders, lights, and rack for commuting, and even the world-famous “Star Gazer” stem that has become an Evelo signature. But if we cut to the chase, that automatic shifting mechanism isn’t cheap. By my estimates, that mechanism is a large part of the total cost for the bike. Competitor bike companies have models with similar gearing for $5,000 to $10,000. At $3,499 MSRP, Evelo keeps the cost moderate by using more tried-and-true components, and a few cost-saving measures. The battery isn’t terribly big, so there’s a few bucks there. Also, the motor system is perfectly capable, but it isn’t swinging brand-name lumber. That’s about it. The rest of the bike perfectly matches the easy concept and realistic use of the bike.

Why is this Rare?

Evelo is one of a handful of companies I really admire in North America. Like most companies, Evelo sources parts from around the world to make a bike for their market. Many bikes sold in North America are repurposed bikes from Asia or Europe, the largest global bike markets. Evelo makes bikes for the US market, and in this case, the leisure and comfort market, with a high-tech twist.

Conclusion

The Galaxy 500 is a fantastic way to get the smoothest system possible without taking out a second mortgage. The bike carries a realistic sized system for the average- to shorter-size rider the frame is made for. If you’re interested in this easy cruiser eBike, check out Evelo’s website.

