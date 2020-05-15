Ferrari: EV battery technology is ‘not developed enough’ for a supercar

Enrico Galliera, Ferrari’s chief commercial officer, repeated the Italian automaker’s stance that it won’t make an EV until after 2025. He believes battery technology needs at least a few years to improve before it can deliver on Ferrari’s “brand heritage.”

Galliera told the UK’s Autocar:

We firmly believe that battery technology is not yet developed enough to meet the needs of a supercar. In the next five years, we do not believe the technology will be able to meet the needs of a Ferrari.

Nonetheless, Galliera has not ruled out a Ferrari EV at some point in the distant future. But he believes that EV technology needs a lot more time and work.

As soon as electrified technology is developed, that will allow us to produce a car that fits with our position. Then why not? But the key is the technology. We will not just make a Ferrari that’s electric for the sake of it. If we bring in new technology, then we need to bring something new to the market. That’s how Ferrari has always worked with new technology. The evolution of new technology is 100% in the DNA of Ferrari.

It’s hard to imagine what innovation Ferrari would bring to EV propulsion or battery technology after staying on the sidelines for another five years.

Galliera’s comments this week echo what Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri said in December:

The battery technology is not where it should be yet.

A year ago, Ferrari unveiled the Ferrari SF90 Stradale plug-in hybrid with a 7.9kWh battery pack. Galliera told Autocar that Ferrari buyers like electric propulsion to keep the car quiet near home.

We have clients who love using EV mode early in the morning to leave the house silently, then can use the engine and hear the Ferrari sound on the road.

Galliera is unfazed by fellow Italian auto builder Pininfarina getting into the EV business. Last November, Pininfarina announced plans to produce an electric vehicle platform in collaboration with supplier Bosch. At the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Pininfarina unveiled the Battista, a 1900-horsepower electric supercar.

If competition doesn’t spur Ferrari to electrify, and if the superior capabilities of electric motors don’t sway the company, then what will? Perhaps regulations?

Autocar asked Galliera what preparations Ferrari was making for the UK and other countries implementing planned bans on internal combustion cars in the next decade. He replied:

We will meet all the regulations that will come into force to compete in a market, and we don’t believe that such regulations will force us to make special plans.

Electrek’s Take

Perhaps the good folks from Ferrari have not checked out the Drako GT, the Porsche-backed Rimac EVs, or the new Tesla Roadster. Those ultra-powerful battery-powered vehicles give ample proof of the approaching era of all-electric supercars.

Ferrari ignores the rapidly evolving transition to electric propulsion at its own risk.

