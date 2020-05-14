Volkswagen opens first ‘store’ to show off the ID.3 electric car arriving next month

Tesla has “galleries.” Polestar has “spaces” and Byton will set up “places.” An automaker can’t sell an EV apparently unless it has a hip, boutique retail environment to show it off. The latest is Volkswagen, which opened its first “ID store” in Dresden today.

The store’s launch in Dresden is strong evidence that marketing efforts are underway, and the long-awaited ID.3 EV will arrive for a June 17 market introduction. That’s when reservation holders in Germany can place an official order.

Volkswagen sales boss Jürgen Stackmann said orders in the UK will start in mid-July.

The focus of the company now is on ID.3. We’re almost ready, and we just need a few more weeks to get the software to where we need it to be. The entire team is working on this topic, and we want to deliver a great quality product on time – and that time is this summer.

The first ID Store opened in the Transparent Factory in Dresden. The Transparent Factory is the VW-owned car factory and exhibition space that started in 2002. It’s where Volkswagen has been producing the electric version of the Golf. Visitors to the location have been able to take 30-minute test drives of the E-Golf and learn about the company’s electric technology.

VW is now taking that show on the road. ID Stores in various locations will enable consumers to experience multimedia and interactive programs about VW EVs. Test drivers will be available after the official launch. If car buyers like what they see, they can then configure their orders for the ID.3 and select a desired retail location for a pick-up.

The next ID Store will launch in a Munich factory district in July. There are also plans for a future store in Zwickau, where the ID.3 is manufactured. Buyers in Zickau might be able to watch their car roll off the assembly line.

Holger B. Santel, head of sales and marketing for VW in Germany, said:

We want to support retailers to get interested parties interested in e-mobility. With the start of the ID, the focus is on stores, especially visitor-intensive locations, where we present the topic of e-mobility to everyone. In this way, we want to open up new customer groups and thereby support the dealers.

