Quick Charge Podcast: April 25, 2020

- Elon Musk: Tesla Cybertruck Gigafactory needs to be more than halfway to east coast
- Tesla releases new, highly anticipated Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control feature
- Tesla Model Y teardown reveals beautiful mega casting manufacturing breakthrough
- Tesla patents a new electrode for its 1-million-mile battery
- Tesla appoints former head of Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund to its board
- Elon Musk hypes up Tesla smart home HVAC, hints at Cybertruck feature
- Porsche voluntarily lowered Taycan’s official range numbers from 200 to 192 miles
- Ford might delay Mustang Mach-E launch, will update as production restarts
- The military develops plan to use EVs similar to Tesla Semi for remote missions
- Work on Goodenough’s breakthrough solid-state EV battery moves forward
- Climate Crisis Weekly: How did US politicians recognize Earth Day (or not)?
- Environmentalists demand that Michael Moore’s anti-EV film be retracted
- EGEB: US’ Permian Basin releases ‘highest emissions ever measured’ from oil and gas
- US Supreme Court rules Clean Water Act covers groundwater pollution in Maui
