Elon Musk: Tesla Cybertruck Gigafactory needs to be more than halfway to east coast

Tesla CEO Elon Musk added some comments about the automaker’s plan for a ‘Cybertruck Gigafactory’ to manufacture its upcoming electric pickup truck in the central US.

Ever since Musk announced that Tesla was scouting locations in the central US for a new gigafactory to build its electric pickup truck dubbed “Cybertruck Gigfactory”, several states and regions have submitted bids to try to attract the plant.

Musk didn’t elaborate on where specifically in the central US Tesla is currently scouting, but the CEO previously mentioned a tri-state area and Texas as possible locations for a second vehicle manufacturing facility in the US.

When Musk mentioned Texas, Austin has been taunted as a likely location for the new Tesla factory.

Today, the CEO was asked if Austin was still in the running and he responded in the affirmative:

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2020

But the CEO added that Texas is not the only option and the factory could end up elsewhere:

“Not saying new Giga will be in Texas, but Cybertruck will be produced there wherever it is, as Fremont is at max capacity.”

When first announcing the factory, Musk said that it would also produce Model Y vehicles to respond to the demand for the electric SUV on the east coast” to produce Model Y vehicles:

Former — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2020

Now Musk hints that the Cybertruck Gigafactory would have to be “more than halfway to the east coast:

Needs to be more than halfway to east coast — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2020

It would eliminate some options for Cybetruck Gigafactory unless Musk changed his mind about producing Model Y vehicles for the east coast at the same factory.

Aside from Texas, there are several other areas that are reportedly in the running.

There were reports that the Nashville area is in talks with Tesla and Joplin, Missouri said that it has submitted a formal bid with $1 billion in incentives.

Musk did say that Tesla is looking for incentives, but he also said that there are several other factors when it comes to choosing a location for the Tesla Cybertruck Gigafactory:

“Incentives play a role, but so do logistics costs, access to a large workforce with a wide range of talents, and quality of life.”

Tesla is expected to announce an official location for the electric pickup truck manufacturing plant soon in order to be able to stick to its 2021 timeline to deliver the Cybertruck.

When launching the electric pickup, Tesla said that it will be offered in three versions with a range of more than 500 miles for the higher-end version, which Tesla expects to be able to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds and complete the quarter-mile in 10 seconds.

The Tesla Cybertruck will start at just $40,000.

