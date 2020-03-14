Quick Charge Podcast: March 14, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla officially starts Model Y deliveries
- Tesla releases video showing Model Y’s awesome trunk cargo system and capacity
- Tesla increases Model Y range by 1 mile, EPA rating needed to deliver
- Tesla Model Y has a heat pump for consistent range in cold climates
- Tesla Model Y: New pictures reveal secret compartment and great interior look
- Tesla Model Y specs: we finally know how big it is
- First look at Tesla Model Y’s owners manual
- VW says it will drop 30,000 ID.3 electric cars at once, will be cheaper than gas cars
- BMW to cut half its internal-combustion engines as profits slump
- Ford releases Mustang Mach-E winter testing footage, says EV is expanding its market
- Lower oil prices won’t stop massive shift to electric vehicles
- German aviation startup jumps into the UAM industry
- E-plane VoltAero tests new Safran electric motors
- EGEB: Solar took a big stock market hit — but keep your nerve
- Climate Crisis Weekly: Bears are waking up — because it’s too warm, too soon
- Vintage Electric unveils a striking new 28 MPH Cafe electric cruiser bike
