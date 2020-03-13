Tesla increases Model Y range by 1 mile, EPA rating needed to deliver

Tesla has increased the range of the Model Y Long Range AWD by one mile (315 to 316 miles), which is obviously not a big bump, but it could mean that it is finally getting the EPA rating needed to deliver the car.

Last month, when Tesla announced the start of Model Y production and confirmed that deliveries would begin in March, the automaker also claimed that it improved the energy efficiency of the Model Y, resulting in a longer range:

Due to continued engineering progress of the Model Y all-wheel drive (AWD), we have been able to increase its maximum EPA range to 315 miles, compared to our previous estimate of 280 miles. This extends Model Y’s lead as the most energy-efficient electric SUV in the world.

Later, the Model Y Performance received its official EPA rating — confirming Tesla’s announcement.

However, we have since learned that Tesla plans to deliver both Model Y Performance and Model Y Long Range AWD vehicles as part of its first production run of the new electric SUV.

The Model Y Long Range AWD has yet to receive its official EPA rating, which is needed in order to start deliveries.

The good news is that the vehicles, now that they are both sold with the same set of standard wheels, have virtually identical powertrains.

For Model 3, which is built on the same platform as the Model Y, Tesla lists the same range for the two versions of the electric sedan:

Now for Model Y, Tesla has updated the range of the Long Range AWD overnight to add 1 mile, making it different from the performance version:

We haven’t seen the official EPA rating just yet, but we are expecting the agency will release it shortly, considering Tesla’s update.

In order to deliver the vehicle, it needs to be officially listed with the EPA to have the range on the Monroney sticker.

As we reported earlier this week, Tesla has been scheduling some deliveries for as early as today and this weekend.

Electrek’s Take

Obviously, a one-mile bump is not really significant, but I’ll take it. What is more interesting is that Tesla decided and is able to advertise the Model Y Long Range AWD with slightly more range than the Performance version with the same wheels.

I am not sure why or how, but I do know that it should mean Tesla received its official EPA rating ahead of deliveries, and we should get to see that soon.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

