First look at Tesla Model Y’s owners manual

Now that Tesla started Model Y deliveries, we are getting our first look at the electric SUV’s owners manual.

As we reported earlier today, Tesla is now starting to deliver the Model Y across the US.

In order to help new owners, the automaker has started releasing instructional videos about the electric SUV.

One of the most interesting videos is about Model Y’s awesome trunk cargo system and capacity.

Now Tesla also released the Model Y’s owners manual in full so that owners and prospective buyers can familiarize themselves with their new electric vehicle.

Here’s the Tesla Model Y owners’ manual in full:

Here are a few of our reports on the most interesting information coming out of the new Model Y owners’ manual:

We will update with more insights from the owners’ manual. Let us know in the comment section below if you find anything else interesting.

