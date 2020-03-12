Quick Charge Podcast: March 12, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla withdraws US employees working on Gigafactory Berlin over coronavirus concerns, report says
- Tesla slammed with lawsuit over lack of self-driving computer in Model 3 as owners don’t accept simple retrofit
- Tesla gives chance to win week with Model 3/S/X at sustainable villa in new marketing campaign
- Tesla gets ready to deliver Model Y, adds new configuration
- Confirmed: First Tesla Model Y deliveries scheduled as early as Friday
- Bollinger unveils its electric truck platform, markets it to commercial vehicles
- GM CEO: EV adoption needs to shift from ‘regulatory-driven to customer-driven’
- UK’s 2020 budget includes EV grants, £500M for EV supercharging network
- Oregon Fire Department begins Arcimoto pilot program
- EGEB: The public weighs in on environmental issues on Capitol Hill today
- NIU’s 70 km/h NQi GTS Sport electric scooter goes on sale with big discount
- Want to hot rod your e-bike? That’s now a $34,000 fine or jail time in France
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.