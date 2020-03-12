Bollinger unveils its electric truck platform, markets it to commercial vehicles

Bollinger Motors, an electric vehicle startup, has unveiled its electric platform and chassis as it plans to offer it for commercial electric vehicle production.

The startup is a New York-founded (now Michigan-based) EV company that has been developing a very simple yet versatile electric truck platform.

They first unveiled an all-electric Jeep-like truck, the Bollinger B1, and later a pickup version, the Bollinger B2.

Both vehicles have a simple and rugged design that might appeal to people who actually get things done or even go off-roading with their trucks.

They have been talking about bringing the trucks to production, but they have been delayed several times, and at a starting price of $125,000, they might have a tough time selling them.

However, Bollinger is now leveraging its work on the vehicles and unveiling the electric platform behind the electric trucks to market it to commercial vehicles.

CEO Robert Bollinger commented:

When we first built our Class 3 B1, we knew there was a commercial aspect to the platform. Not only cab-on-chassis, but entirely new truck bodies can fit on our E-Chassis, and help propel the world to all-electric that much faster.

They released the following images:

They also released the following specs and feature of the patent-pending Bollinger Motors E-Chassis:

120kWh battery pack

180kWh battery pack optional

All-wheel drive

All-terrain capabilities

Dual motor

Portal gear hubs

5000-lb. payload

Ultra-low center of gravity

Easily adjustable to fit various wheelbases

Hydraulic anti-lock power brakes (ABS)

Electronic traction control

Electronic stability control

Hydraulic power steering

Hydro-pneumatic self-leveling suspension

Independent front and rear suspension

5-15kw on-board charger/inverter

Complete power system controls, configurable to given vehicle application

Integrated thermal-management system

Meets Class 3 regulations

Bollinger says that the E-Chassis will be manufactured alongside the B1 and B2 trucks and made available for commercial use in 2021.

Electrek’s Take

It all sounds well and good, but like Bollinger’s trucks, it depends on the price.

There’s starting to be some decent competition on the electric commercial vehicle front.

I think there’s still plenty of room for more, but it all comes down to the cost of operation with amortization when it comes to commercial vehicles, and I’d like to see where that’s landing for the Bollinger E-Chassis.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.