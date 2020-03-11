Tesla gets ready to deliver Model Y, adds new configuration

Tesla is about to start delivering the Model Y, its new electric SUV, and it is confirming delivery for one more configuration: the white interior.

As we reported earlier this month, Tesla started confirming Model Y deliveries to customers in the US.

The automaker has given some customers delivery windows between March 15 and 30, indicating that deliveries will start during the second half of the month.

Last week, we reported on Tesla being spotted stockpiling some brand-new Model Y SUVs in the parking lot of its factory ahead of the start of deliveries.

Tesla has been confirming orders for people who pre-ordered the Model Y Performance and Long Range Dual Motor AWD with a 5-seat configuration and black interior.

The location doesn’t seem to have much of an impact on the timeline since Model Y buyers all over the US have received their order confirmation for a March delivery.

However, white interior and 7-seat configurations were not receiving confirmation in the first batch that went off earlier this month.

Now some Model Y buyers are reporting having received confirmation for a white interior configuration.

They are being asked to give delivery availability between March 15 and 30 like previous pre-orders.

Last week, Tesla started releasing Model Y VINs to buyers, and the highest was in the 800s.

Now some Model Y VINs are in the 1,000s, indicating that Tesla could deliver over 1,000 Model Y electric SUVs by the end of the month.

Earlier this week, CEO Elon Musk announced that Tesla produced its 1 millionth electric car and it was a Model Y.

Electrek’s Take

It looks like Tesla’s Model Y production ramp-up is going to be a thousand times smoother than the Model 3 ramp-up.

They are already producing several different configurations and options, and it looks like they are producing a few hundred units per week.

As for the volume, I wouldn’t be surprised if they reach volume production, which Elon has set at about 1,000 units, ahead of their goal, which was summer 2020.

We should have more information on that in the coming days. Stay tuned.

