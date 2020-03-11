Confirmed: First Tesla Model Y deliveries are scheduled for this weekend

Tesla told us they’d start delivering the Model Y by March 15th, but they’re beating their own estimate this time – by a couple days. We’ve heard several reports of customers with scheduled delivery dates as early as Friday.

Tesla has been texting customers today inviting them to confirm their delivery dates through their Tesla Account. Several customers have confirmed that they’ve scheduled delivery dates as early as March 13th.

Last week, someone posted to reddit saying that he had been given a delivery date of March 11th, but that post was soon deleted. It seems that it was either fabricated or perhaps there was some sort of miscommunication. Regardless, we’ve seen no evidence of Model Ys being delivered today.

What we have seen is several reports of delivery confirmations. We reached out to several Tesla fans who shared their delivery dates for this weekend. One is taking delivery on Friday in Washington state, and one is taking delivery on Saturday in Oregon. This time, the messages look legit.

We also heard reports of one owner planning to take delivery in Fremont on Friday.

The VIN numbers for the scheduled deliveries are as high as the 17XX range. These are the highest VINs we’ve heard of so far. Last week they were in the 400-800 range, and this week we started hearing of ~1,000s.

Several others have updated their information on a crowdsourced Google sheet showing reservation and delivery date statistics. Earlier this morning, the “delivery date” column remained mostly empty, but now has several entries between the 13th and the 31st.

So far, we’ve only heard of deliveries being scheduled on the West coast. Before now, Tesla has generally done their first deliveries of a new car in California, but that seems to have expanded to other West coast states as well in this instance.

Electrek’s Take

While Tesla often gets a lot of flack for missing deadlines, that reputation largely hasn’t been deserved lately. In fact, in the case of the Model Y, they’re delivering much earlier than anyone expected them to.

At the launch event, which was only a year ago, Tesla said they would deliver in Fall 2020, which could have meant as late as December. Now they’re delivering in winter, a full three seasons early. And a few days before their previously-announced first delivery date of March 15. So they deserve commendation for this.

And best of all, finally we’ll get to put to bed the speculation about how big the car is.

Have you scheduled your delivery date? Do you have a higher VIN than any of the ones we’ve seen above? Let us know in the comments below.

And most importantly, if you’ve got an early delivery date and are from Southern California, email us if you’d like to let us take a look at your car. We’d love to see it in person as soon as possible.

