NIU unveiled its upgraded NQi GTS Sport electric scooter at the EICMA 2019 Milan Motorcycle Show last November.

Now the company has just announced that orders are open for the new scooter. And the first customers in line are getting treated to a big discount as well.

The NIU NQi GTS Sport has an MSRP of €3,599 in Europe (including 19% VAT), but is being offered as part of NIU’s pre-sale with a €500 discount.

EU customers who wish to pre-order a scooter can do so with a €100 deposit.

NIU says that the NQi GTS Sport scooters will be available for pickup from local dealerships across the EU in April, so riders will only have to wait for approximately one month to receive their vehicle.

The final payment after the deposit will be completed at the dealership.

The pre-sale period in the EU only lasts until March 31st though, at which point the scooter will revert to its standard MSRP.

The next day on April 1st, the pre-sale period will open in the US for American customers. The discounted US price will be $3,799 before tax.

NIU began selling its electric scooters in the US late last year after first bringing them to the US as part of the Revel electric scooter sharing program.

There are currently three models of NIU electric scooters available in the US, with the NIU NQi NGT expected to become the fourth NIU model to land on US shores.

The NIU NQi GTS Sport is the company’s highest performance electric scooter

The NQi GTS Sport comes equipped with the NIU ENERGY dual battery pack system for a total of 3.1 kWh of capacity from a pair of 60V and 26Ah NIU ENERGY packs.

According to the company, that should be enough battery for 80-100 km (50-62 miles) of range on a single charge when traveling at high speed.

The GTS Sport is rated for a top speed of up to 70 km/h (44 mph) thanks to its Bosch 3 kW continuous rated rear hub motor.

The scooter received wheel and handling upgrades this year with larger 14″ wheels and sportier suspension.

The scooters include an on-board computer that constantly beams its internal data to the cloud. Riders can monitor vehicle diagnostics, GPS and theft alerts remotely from their smartphone. The smartphone app also tracks ride history and shows weather, maps, battery status, and other useful data.

Electrek’s Take

This is one of my favorite electric scooters on the market right now. I’m a huge NIU fan and have been impressed with pretty much everything they’ve built. They have sold almost a million electric scooters to date and continue to grow at a promising rate.

The NQi GTS Sport is just another improvement to the already impressive NGT platform that the company rolled out in 2018. The MSRP back then was €4,499 so it’s great to see the company bringing the price down while simultaneously making upgrades.

I’m hoping to get on my own NIU NQi GTS Sport soon, so I’ll be sure to report back with a full review as soon as that happens!

