Quick Charge Podcast: March 3, 2020

- Tesla releases software update boosting displayed range of Model S/X vehicles
- Tesla Model 3 Performance with track upgrades breaks new record at Buttonwillow racetrack
- Tesla officially starts offering $2,500 infotainment upgrade
- Tesla explains the differences in its growing S3XY electric car lineup in one chart
- BMW unveils i4 electric car: a stunning Gran Coupe with a massive screen
- Renault brings its ultra-cheap K-ZE electric crossover to Europe under Dacia brand
- GM will add 3,500 free EV charging stations for its employees
- VW releases more details on ID.4: 300-mile range, first global electric car and more
- Byton starts EU €500 pre-orders later this year, Switzerland is first
- Toyota will build an EV plant in Tianjin, China, in 2020
- Ford Mustang Mach-E is up to 41k reservations, with some in all 50 states
- EGEB: The UK lifts four-year onshore wind-farm ban
