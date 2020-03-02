Tesla explains the differences in its growing S3XY electric car lineup in one chart

Electrek obtained a new chart that Tesla is using to explain all the differences in its growing S3XY electric car lineup as it expands with Model Y.

Tesla used to just sell one model at a time. At first, it was the Roadster, and then Tesla discontinued it and was only selling the Model S.

However, in the span of just four years, Tesla went from selling only a single model to four: Model 3, Model Y, Model S, and Model X.

What once was a small EV startup is becoming a full-fledged automaker with a decent number of options.

In order to help navigate those options, Tesla put a new chart together to help differentiate all the different features of all its vehicles.

The automaker sent the chart to its sales staff, and Electrek re-created it below:

Features Model 3 Model Y Model S Model X Full-Size, flagship vehicle Long wheelbase and adaptive air suspension for smoothest ride Highest ground clearance for max off road capability Seating for five adults Seating for up to seven adults available now Max (88 cu ft) cargo capacity Largest front trunk on the market with room for multiple large bags Power liftgate for easiest unloading of large items Max tow capability Automatic doors Falcon Wing Doors creating easy access to second and third rows Homelink included standard Adaptive Air Suspension Track Mode available Ludicrous acceleration (0-60 mph < 3.0 seconds) Quickest acceleration of any four-door production sedan 350+ miles of range Dynamix turning lights “Model Xmas” dance Easter Egg 17″ integrated touchscreen Ability to display Navigation and Media simultaneously Ability to display Navigation and any other app simultaneously Ability to display Navigation, Media, and third app simultaneously Additional instrument cluster display with two programmable app displays Adjust climate, displays, and browse phone from the steering wheel HEPA air filtration system for most healthful cabin air Panoramic windshield Heated seats Heated steering wheel Heated sideview mirrors Wiper blade defrosters Washer nozzle heaters

Electrek’s Take

I feel like this is a chart to help Tesla sales staff upsell people interested in Model 3 and Model Y, but I thought it was useful enough to be worth sharing.

Upselling to Model S and Model X is going to be a tough job during the first half of the year, in my opinion.

We expect several improvements to those two vehicle programs during the second half of the year, and I don’t expect sales to pick up until then.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

