Tesla Model 3 Performance with track upgrades breaks new record at Buttonwillow racetrack

- Mar. 3rd 2020 5:25 am ET

0

A Tesla Model 3 Performance modified by Unplugged Performance managed to break the record for the fastest lap by a Tesla vehicle on the Buttonwillow racetrack.

The new record was achieved on Sunday at the latest Tesla Corsa, a new Tesla-only race track experience where owners get to safely explore the limits and performance of their vehicles.

At this point, they have held several events at the Buttonwillow racetrack in California and they have been improving their times on the track.

Now they have beaten the previous record, Randy Pobst clocking a 1:58.5 on a daily driven street tire Model 3, with an impressive 1:54.6 in Model 3 with a stripped interior and slick tires on top of also beating the record with street tires with a 1:57.9 time.

Unplugged Performance President and Tesla Corsa organizer Ben Schaffer commented:

“In late 2019 we partnered with XPO sales to campaign a race car utilizing our production range of bolt on upgrades. Our goal is to show the world the full potential of the Tesla Model 3 platform and to prove that electric cars are incredible track cars when paired with the right upgrades. Team XPO has done an amazing job campaigning the car and pairing it with an excellent driver in Joshua Allen. I’m looking forward to continued upgrades and faster laps as we progress.”

The car was equipped with a long list of UP upgrades including its front lip, several suspension upgrades, a brake upgrade, and more.

The Model 3 Performance was driven by Joshua Allen, a pro driver who works at XPO.

XPO Sales Team owner Remo Weber commented:

“I had asked Josh to get me a 1:54 and he pulled it off. With a few more tweaks, I’m confident that we can shave off a few more seconds.”

For comparison, some of the fastest times on the track for production cars include a Porsche 911 GT2 with a 1:59.7 time and a McLaren 570S with a 1:56.10 time.

The new record time was achieved just a day before Tesla announced the new Track Mode V2.

Schaffer told Electrek that they should be able to achieve an even better time with the new update:

“With track mode v2 our 1:54 record lap could easily be faster just by software and reducing traction control interference.”

However, it’s not clear when the new update is coming – though it will hopefully be around for the next Tesla Corsa event in April.

At that time, Unplugged Performance’s track-ready upgrades might even have to compete against Tesla’s own new Model 3 Track package.

