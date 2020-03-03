Byton plans to launch the European M-Byte EV initially in Switzerland, Germany, Norway, France, Netherlands, and Sweden. Pre-ordering in Europe starts in the second half of 2020 for €500.

Byton just announced details on its M-Byte EV market launch in Europe. It also announced retail, service, and charging partners. As part of its holistic service concept, Byton partners with Digital Charging Solutions. This opens more than 150,000 public charging stations in Europe for future M-Byte owners.. Digital Charging Solutions offers 150kW fast charging capability in certain places.

Byton confirms retail and after-sales strategy in Europe

According to Dr. Daniel Kirchert, Byton’s CEO:

The BYTON M-Byte has raised enormous interest in Europe. Out of 65,000 reservations worldwide, 25,000 are in Europe alone. At the same time, we are aware that our European customers have high standards when it comes to technology, quality, safety, and service. I am sure that together with our trade and service partners and the customer-friendly charging infrastructure, BYTON will convince the European Market.

The first countries will be Switzerland, Germany, Norway, France, Netherlands, and Sweden in the second half of 2020. The refundable down payment lets users snatch early-access position in the production of their M-Byte. Byton says reservation holders will have a priority timeframe for placing their pre-orders.

The M-Byte is priced at €45,000 (about $50,000). The 72kWh battery, rear-mounted electric motor, entry-level sports a peak output of 200kW (272 hp). Its range is up to 360 km or 224 miles (WLTP). The step-up 95kWh battery 4WD high-performance delivers 300kW (408 hp). The company wisely says it could offer “a possible range” of 435 km or 270 miles (WLTP). The 2WD version offers up to 460 km or 286 miles (WLTP).

Byton said last year that it would adopt a hybrid sales model of both online and brick-and-mortar. It says its customers will be able to switch between both based on preferences.

Dr. Andreas Schaaf, Byton chief customer officer, added:

‘Service at your fingertips’ is our vision with integrated service offers in the BYTON app with benefits such as vehicle pickup and delivery and mobile service units for smaller repairs. Customer satisfaction and convenience are at the core: We will make sure that users always get a best-in-class sales experience, hassle-free service solutions, and charging products. The handover decision is set to meet customers’ expectations — even with delivery to your home.

Byton says it received 65,000 reservations for the M-Byte so far, including in China. There are already 10,000 in the US without a financial commitment.

M-Byte retail and service partners

Byton is teaming with Hedin Automotive in Norway and Sweden. Founded in 1985, the company operates around 125 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Belgium, and Switzerland. The first Swiss city-in-city concept called “The Circle” is a multi-purpose complex at the Zurich airport. It will offer early test drives, host premiere events, and several digital experiences. The rest of Switzerland will follow in the second quarter of 2021.

Anders Hedin, owner and president, reminds us that “in Norway, EV’s are the ‘new normal’ as more than 50% of all new cars sold are electric. And also, the Swedish EV market is growing rapidly.”

BymyCAR teams up with Byton for France. It sells almost 80,000 vehicles annually. The Netherlands will be handled by the Louwman Group. The 69 self-owned outlets and service points handles leasing and finance, parts supply, and logistics. Modern Driving will handle 40 dedicated service outlets in Switzerland. Finally, Germany gets multiple options for partnerships. Byton says it will let us know later.

Byton charging partner and experience

Byton signed a strategic partnership with Digital Charging Solutions (DCS) from Munich. DCS gives Byton access to 28 European countries with its roaming service. New M-Byte owners will have access to 150,000 charging points — AC and DC-fast charging (including high-power charging). This includes more than 450 major charge-point operators: IONITY, FastNed, EnBW, Allego, Innogy, NewMotion, Izivia, Swisscharge, and local utilities.

Byton big display comes in handy for charging

Byton’s unique 48-inch display will let users access charging stations remotely and pay via their BYTON ID or RFID card. We’re told there will only be one contract and one bill.

The European M-Byte has a fast 22kW mobile charger and a 22kW connected wallbox. Commercial customers can get an AC charger and a 150kW DC fast charger. The M-Byte 95kWh will charge in around 35 minutes from 0 to 80% at 150kW. The complete regular 22kW charging time is four and a half hours. Charging is compatible with European AC and DC charging infrastructure based on the combined charging system (CCS2) standard.

Byton and its partners are looking into another 20 centers around European cities, such as Oslo, Berlin, Amsterdam, and Paris.

Byton says it will manufacture the M-Byte this summer after delaying it to meet production quality goals. Its Nanjing manufactory is impressive. The EV startup was able to tailor it to its needs.

