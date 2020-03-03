VW releases more details on ID.4: 300-mile range, first global electric car and more

VW has released more details on its next electric car, ID.4, which is going to be its first global next-gen electric vehicle with 300 miles of range.

At its press conference that is replacing its presence at the canceled Geneva Motor Show, VW confirmed that the ID.4 is going to be an electric SUV based on the ID. CROZZ concept.

Unlike the ID.3, VW’s first car based on its new MEB platform, the ID.4 is going to be available everywhere and also produced everywhere.

Ralf Brandstätter, Chief Operating Officer of the Volkswagen brand, confirmed the news:

“Just like the ID.3, the ID.4 will also come onto the market as a carbon-neutral vehicle. We will produce and sell the ID.4 in Europe, China and the U.S..”

Late last year, the German automaker broke ground on its massive Tennessee EV plant that will produce the ID.4.

Brandstätter also confirmed a range of “up to 500 km” (310 miles):

“The outstanding aerodynamics reduce the drag coefficient, and it will boost the ID.4’s range to up to 500 kilometres, depending on the drive package.” Although he didn’t confirm the driving cycle on which this estimate is based. We assume he is talking about the WLTP cycle and therefore, we should expect an EPA rating for the higher-end version of the compact SUV between 250 and 300 miles.

The ID.4 is going to launch later this year with the unveil of a production version expected in New York in April. It is expected to go on sale shortly after – starting at ~$40,000.

