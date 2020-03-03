Renault brings its ultra-cheap K-ZE electric crossover to Europe under Dacia brand

Renault is going to bring its ultra-cheap China-made K-ZE electric crossover to Europe under its Dacia brand.

We reported on the Renault K-ZE when they unveiled the prototype in 2018.

At the time, the only spec that they confirmed was the range, which they claimed to be 250 km (155 miles), but they used the outdated and overly generous NEDC cycle for some reason:

A pioneer and leader in 100% electric mobility, Groupe Renault unveiled showcar Renault K-ZE, a new global A-segment, SUV-inspired electric vehicle, capable of 250km NEDC — the best autonomy in its segment.

We expect the real-world range to be close to 190 km (118 miles).

That’s not really impressive, but what caught our attention at the time is that they emphasized that the electric vehicle was going to be “affordable,” and they weren’t kidding.

Last year, we learned that the electric vehicle would start at the equivalent of ~$9,000 USD in China.

Now the French automaker is bringing the cheap electric vehicle to Europe as the Dacia Spring:

“Dacia Spring electric showcar is in line with the Groupe Renault’s vision to provide affordable and sustainable mobility accessible to all, while respecting the values and philosophy of the Dacia brand. It prefigures a 100% all-electric 4 seats city car offering easier access for the greatest number of people to easier and more virtuous mobility with a 5-door city car that combines simplicity, reliability, and accessibility.”

Here are a few images of the concept:

The French automaker wrote about the K-ZE rebranded as a new concept electric car:

“The Dacia Spring electric show car is a truly electrifying electric city car that is here to set new trends. The pastel mouse grey body is enhanced with matte splashes of fluorescent orange, with trim along the wings, roof bars, and lower door panel, extra high clearance, skid plates built into the front and rear bumpers. Its assertive SUV style and compact dimensions makes it the ideal vehicle for everyday use with guaranteed peace of mind.”

Dacia is going to bring the Spring to market in Europe next year. They didn’t confirm an official price, but it is expected to be a little more expensive than on the Chinese market, which should still make it one of the cheapest EV in Europe.

