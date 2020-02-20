Quick Charge Podcast: February 20, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla loses one of its most senior executives and Gigafactory builder
- Tesla firmware hints at integration of Powerwall and vehicle charging
- Tesla closes stock offering with $2.3 billion, stock price soars to $917
- Tesla is working on new ~110 kWh battery pack for more than 400 miles of range
- Renault Zoe electric car sales surge, becoming one of the brand’s best-selling cars
- Investment rumors swirl as Chinese EV-maker Nio seeks financial help
- GM enhances app for Chevy Bolt to use public chargers, but it’s a work in progress
- Proposed San Diego initiative would ban gas car sales over $50k, first in US
- The steampunk-lookin’ Newron EV-1 electric motorcycle is actually taking orders
- Top 5 affordable electric bicycles for 2020 (all under $999)
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.