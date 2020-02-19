Tesla closes stock offering with $2.3 billion, stock price soars to $917

Tesla announced today that it closed its new $2 billion stock offering announced last week and the underwriters took the option to purchase an additional $300 million worth of shares.

Last week, Tesla announced a new stock offering of between 2.65 million and 3.1 million shares, which would help Tesla raise over $2 billion.

Today, the automaker confirmed that it closed the offering with the optional 397,500 shares:

“On February 13, 2020, Tesla, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into an underwriting agreement (the “Underwriting Agreement”) with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, as representatives of the several underwriters named in Schedule I thereto (the “Underwriters”), to issue and sell 2,650,000 shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “Common Stock”), of the Company in a public offering pursuant to a Registration Statement on Form S3 (File No. 333- 231168 ) (the “Registration Statement”) and a related prospectus, including the related prospectus supplement (the “Prospectus Supplement”), filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Offering”). In addition, the Company granted the Underwriters an option to purchase, for a period of 30 calendar days from February 13, 2020, up to an additional 397,500 shares of Common Stock, which the Underwriters exercised in full pursuant to a notice delivered to the Company on February 18, 2020. The Offering, including the sale of shares of Common Stock subject to the Underwriters’ option, closed on February 19, 2020, and the net proceeds were approximately $2.31 billion, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. The Underwriting Agreement is filed as Exhibit 1.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.”

Tesla says that this sale results in net proceeds of $2.31 billion.

As we reported last week, Tesla claims that the proceeds are going to be used to “strengthen its balance sheet” and for “general purposes.”

The company set the price of the offering at $767 per share and the stock price has since soared to close at $917 a share today.

Here’s the full SEC filing for Tesla’s stock offering:

