Tesla Model Y: a couple of prototypes make it to Boulder, Colorado

- Jan. 28th 2020 11:50 am ET

0

Rumors are that Tesla is about to start Model Y production, but the automaker is still in the middle of its test program as two Model Y prototypes were spotted all the way in Boulder, Colorado.

In March of last year, Tesla unveiled the Model Y, an all-electric crossover based on the Model 3, with up to 300 miles of range.

Over the second half of 2019, Tesla has been conducting some Model Y tests on public roads.

The Model Y prototype sightings ramped up with several different vehicles spotted mainly in California and on the West Coast.

Last month, a Model Y prototype was spotted in Florida.

Tesla has been ramping up its tests on public roads, and several more Model Y prototypes have been spotted in testing, including one in the snow in the mountains in California.

The automaker was also spotted cold-weather testing the Model Y in Minnesota snow.

Model Y prototype sightings are increasing as Tesla seems to have a lot of prototypes on the road.

In Minnesota, there were two prototypes and now two other Model Y prototypes have been spotted in Boulder, Colorado:

The two Model Y prototypes seem to have been put through their paces based on how they look:

They also have the new wheels that we have seen on a few Model Y prototypes in the past few months.

Interestingly, the wheels are not featured on the Model Y configurator and it’s not clear if they will make it to production.

CEO Elon Musk said that he expects Tesla to hit volume Model Y production by mid-2020, which means that production would start in the next few months.

Earlier this month, we reported that Tesla Model Y got its CARB certification, hinting at deliveries potentially starting soon.

Tesla is expected to give a better idea of the Model Y production and delivery timing during its earnings results tomorrow.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It sells vehicles under its 'Tesla Motors' division and stationary battery pack for home, commercial and utility-scale projects under its 'Tesla Energy' division.
Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

The Model Y is Tesla's upcoming all-electric compact SUV built on its third generation vehicle platform.

About the Author

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert
Tesla Referral Code

Tesla Referral Code

Get 1,000 miles of free Supercharger when order a new Model 3, Model S, or Model X