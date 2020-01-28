Tesla Model Y: a couple of prototypes make it to Boulder, Colorado

Rumors are that Tesla is about to start Model Y production, but the automaker is still in the middle of its test program as two Model Y prototypes were spotted all the way in Boulder, Colorado.

In March of last year, Tesla unveiled the Model Y, an all-electric crossover based on the Model 3, with up to 300 miles of range.

Over the second half of 2019, Tesla has been conducting some Model Y tests on public roads.

The Model Y prototype sightings ramped up with several different vehicles spotted mainly in California and on the West Coast.

Last month, a Model Y prototype was spotted in Florida.

Tesla has been ramping up its tests on public roads, and several more Model Y prototypes have been spotted in testing, including one in the snow in the mountains in California.

The automaker was also spotted cold-weather testing the Model Y in Minnesota snow.

Model Y prototype sightings are increasing as Tesla seems to have a lot of prototypes on the road.

In Minnesota, there were two prototypes and now two other Model Y prototypes have been spotted in Boulder, Colorado:

The two Model Y prototypes seem to have been put through their paces based on how they look:

They also have the new wheels that we have seen on a few Model Y prototypes in the past few months.

Interestingly, the wheels are not featured on the Model Y configurator and it’s not clear if they will make it to production.

CEO Elon Musk said that he expects Tesla to hit volume Model Y production by mid-2020, which means that production would start in the next few months.

Earlier this month, we reported that Tesla Model Y got its CARB certification, hinting at deliveries potentially starting soon.

Tesla is expected to give a better idea of the Model Y production and delivery timing during its earnings results tomorrow.

