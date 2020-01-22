Tesla Model Y prototypes spotted cold-weather testing in Minnesota snow

Two Tesla Model Y prototypes have been spotted in the snow in Minnesota, presumably doing some cold-weather testing ahead of the start of production.

In March of last year, Tesla unveiled the Model Y, an all-electric crossover based on the Model 3, with up to 300 miles of range.

Over the second half of 2019, Tesla has been conducting some Model Y tests on public roads.

The Model Y prototype sightings ramped up with several different vehicles spotted mainly in California and on the West Coast.

Last month, a Model Y prototype was spotted in Florida.

Tesla has been ramping up its tests on public roads, and several more Model Y prototypes have been spotted in testing, including one in the snow in the mountains in California.

But that’s nice weather compared to Minnesota, where Tesla now appears to be testing the Model Y for cold weather.

Electrek reader James L. spotted two Model Y prototypes in the Twin Cities over the weekend:

The electric SUVs with California plates were parked in a hotel parking lot in Minneapolis.

Tesla vehicles have proven to perform extremely well in the snow, especially the dual-motor AWD versions of Tesla’s vehicles.

However, Tesla has faced criticism in the past for being a “California company” and not always thinking about living with the vehicle in more extreme climates.

Tesla’s Model 3 has faced some issues during its first winter in the north, and Tesla recently even started giving out new “All-Weather Protection Kits” for free to owners where the winters are more difficult.

We recently shared a post about preparing your Tesla Model 3 for the winter with good tires, mats, and some tips.

In the case of the Model Y, it looks like Tesla is putting in the work since those two prototypes were sitting at 0°F (-17°C) temperature, according to James.

Even though the Model Y test program is still under way, the first deliveries could happen relatively soon.

CEO Elon Musk said that he expects Tesla to hit volume Model Y production by mid-2020, which means that production would start in the next few months.

We reported last week that Tesla Model Y got its CARB certification, hinting at deliveries potentially starting soon.

