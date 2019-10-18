Podcast: Tesla Cybertruck, Model 3 changes, Volvo XC40 Recharge, and more

Update: YouTube/Jisi not working so we’ll upload audio only in an hour
This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including more hype around the Tesla Cybertruck, Tesla makes some changes to the Model 3, Volvo unveils its XC40 Recharge crossover, and more.
The Electrek Podcast is me, Fred Lambert, editor-in-chief of Electrek, and Seth Weintraub, founder and publisher of Electrek and the 9to5 network, discussing all our top stories of the week while taking questions from our readers and highlighting the most insightful comments on the site.
- Elon Musk: Tesla Pickup looks like ‘an armored personnel carrier from the future’
- Tesla increases range of base Model 3, bumps price up
- Tesla Model 3 batch spotted with new factory black wheels
- Tesla officially launches new Model 3 Gray Performance wheels
- Tesla is planning a ‘Track Mode Package’ with sport tires, front brakes, and more
- Tesla to open new ‘Tesla Centers’ to avoid dealership restrictions, increase deliveries
- Tesla ends sale commission, increases salaries and stock bonus after compensation cut
- Tesla Model Y vehicles with new wheels spotted on carrier near factory
- Tesla Model Y: beautiful new Midnight Silver prototype spotted
- Tesla Model Y prototype spotted in Washington – start of long-distance testing?
- Watch new Tesla Model S ‘Plaid’ prototypes go crazy on the track
- Tesla gets govt green light to start Model 3 production at Gigafactory 3
- Tesla announces new ‘Deep Rain’ neural net for its automatic wipers
- Porsche unveils new entry-level Taycan 4S with smaller battery pack for $104,000
- Volvo unveils electric XC40 Recharge: 250 miles of range, dual motors and more
