Porsche unveils new entry-level Taycan 4S with smaller battery pack for $104,000

Porsche has unveiled a new entry-level version of the Taycan, the Taycan 4S, with a new smaller battery pack option and less power.

Last month, Porsche officially launched the production version of the Taycan, its first all-electric car.

However, the German automaker only unveiled the two higher-end versions of the Taycan: the Turbo and Turbo S, which start at $150,000.

Now Porsche is announcing the Taycan 4S, which is becoming the new base Taycan.

The new version is offered with two battery pack options:

Performance battery: a 79.2 kWh pack with a total output of 390 kW and a 225 kW charging capacity

Performance battery Plus: a 93.4 kWh pack, same as Turbo, but limited to 420 kW versus 560 kW for Turbo versions. It has a 270 kW charging capacity.

The smaller battery pack result in a range of 407 km (253 miles) and the bigger one should result in 463 km (288 miles) on a single charge based on the WLTP standard.

The Taycan 4S with Performance battery Plus becomes the longest-range version of the Taycan.

Here are a few pictures of the new Porsche Taycan 4S:

Both versions of the new Taycan 4S can accelerate from a standing start to 100 km/h in 4.0 seconds and have a top speed of 250 km/h.

It is still equipped with a dual-motor drivetrain:

“Breathtaking acceleration, tractive power typical of sports cars and outstanding continuously available power – the new model 4S also features these strengths of the Taycan. The permanently excited synchronous machine on the rear axle has an active length of 130 millimetres and is therefore exactly 80 millimetres shorter than the corresponding drive component on the Taycan Turbo S and Taycan Turbo. The pulse-controlled inverter used on the front axle in the Taycan 4S operates with up to 300 amps, and the inverter on the rear axle with up to 600 amps.”

The new version of the Taycan is offered with smaller 19″ wheels than the more high-end versions of the electric car and the brake calipers are red instead of a yellowish-orange.

It also comes with a few different interior options.

Porsche says that the new version will start at $103,800 in the US with the smaller battery pack and $110,000 with the Performance battery Plus.

The Taycan 4S can be ordered right and it will arrive in European dealerships in January 2020. It should arrive in the US a few months later.

Electrek’s Take

Now we are talking.

My biggest issue with the Taycan since the unveiling was the price. I know it doesn’t compete on paper with the Tesla Model S based on specs, but I can look beyond that.

It’s a great-looking car and in my opinion, it’s the best Porsche money can buy right now and that’s what is important for the electrification.

More people are going to realize that if you want the best Porsche today, it’s going to be all-electric.

The base price is now much more reasonable – albeit not even close to affordable, but that was never going to be the point here.

While the base price is much more appealing, you should keep in mind that Porsche likes to sell many features as options and the price can go up quick.

This new version still has most of the best things about the Taycan except that the acceleration will not be as exciting as the Turbo versions.

You should be able to get over 200 miles of range from both new variants of the Taycan 4S, but I think the 93 kWh battery is worth it if you are planning to do road trips.

What do you think of this new version of the Porsche Taycan? Let us know in the comment section below.

