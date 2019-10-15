Tesla Model 3 batch spotted with new factory black wheels

Tesla is apparently making a new black wheel for Model 3, as a batch of new cars have been spotted with them as they were shipped out of the factory.

With Model 3, Tesla has purposefully focused on limiting the number of options available to custom order.

It streamlines the ordering process, production, and the inventory.

That includes the wheel option — something that Tesla has been putting a lot of effort into for Model 3.

The standard option is an 18-inch aero wheel that Tesla developed for maximum aerodynamic efficiency.

A Tesla VP of engineering also previously said that Tesla Model 3’s aero wheels can increase efficiency by ~10% versus the bigger non-aero 19-inch silver Sports wheels, which was the only other option for a while until Tesla released a 20-inch version of the same wheel.

Now Tesla is also apparently making a black version of the same wheel design.

Electrek reader Chad Mueller spotted a carrier full of Tesla Model 3 vehicles and he spotted the new wheels:

It appears to be the same design as the Model 3 19-inch and 20-inch sports wheel in back instead of the normal silver version:

Tesla has released black or darker version of its Model S and Model X wheels in the past, but it’s the first time that we are seeing black Model 3 wheels.

There’s no word on when or if those new wheels are going to be available, which is surprising since Tesla appears to have already produced several Model 3 vehicles with them.

Tesla has been making some moves when it comes to Model 3 wheels lately.

We recently reported on a new aero wheel design that Tesla only released on the Chinese market.

Electrek’s Take

I hope this is coming soon as an option, and I think it makes a lot of sense.

Tesla recently changed the standard paint color for the Model 3 from black to white, and white cars look great with darker wheels.

Which one would you prefer?

If I had the option when I ordered my Model 3, I think I would have gone with the darker option.

