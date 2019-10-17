Tesla officially launches new Model 3 Gray Performance wheels

Tesla has officially launched new Model 3 Gray Performance wheels after they were spotted earlier this week.

With Model 3, Tesla has purposefully focused on limiting the number of options available to custom order.

It streamlines the ordering process, production, and the inventory.

That includes the wheel options — something that Tesla has been putting a lot of effort into for Model 3.

The standard option is an 18-inch aero wheel that Tesla developed for maximum aerodynamic efficiency.

A Tesla VP of engineering also previously said that Tesla Model 3’s aero wheels can increase efficiency by ~10% versus the bigger non-aero 19-inch silver Sport wheels, which was the only other option for a while until Tesla released a 20-inch version of the same wheel.

Earlier this week, we reported on a batch of Model 3 vehicles spotted with new factory black/gray wheels.

It was strange because Tesla hadn’t announced any new wheel, but they have now added them in the online configurator today:

The new wheels, called 20″ Gray Performance Wheels, are becoming the new standard option for the Model 3 Performance and it doesn’t even look like the silver version is available for the top-of-the-line Model 3 anymore.

When we polled our readers about the new wheels based on the sighting earlier this week, a strong majority said that they prefer the black/gray version:

The move comes after Tesla changed its standard paint color from black to white across its vehicle line up.

Darker wheels create a beautiful contrast on a white car, which might explain the move.

However, the new gray wheels appear to only be available for the Performance version of the Model 3, based on the online configurator.

If a buyer decides to choose any other version, only the silver 19″ Sport Wheels appear as an option for a $1,500 premium.

Tesla has also been making some other moves when it comes to Model 3 wheels lately.

We recently reported on a new aero wheel design that Tesla only released on the Chinese market.

