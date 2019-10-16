Volvo unveils electric XC40 Recharge: 250 miles of range, dual motors and more

After weeks of teasing, Volvo has now unveiled the all-electric version of its XC40 SUV, the Volvo XC40 Recharge.

The electric SUV is equipped with a dual-motor powertrain, a range of ‘over 250 miles (400 km)’, and more.

As we reported earlier today, Volvo is launching a new ‘Recharge’ brand for its electric vehicles – starting with their first all-electric car.

The XC40 Recharge is an all-electric version of Volvo’s already widely popular XC40 small SUV.

The Swedish automaker built it on a dedicated modular platform to support an all-electric powertrain.

At the unveiling event today, they confirmed the specs of this powertrain:

A 78 kWh battery pack for a range of ‘over 250 miles (400 km)’ based on WLTP

Dual Motor 300 kW powertrain (a 150 kW electric motor on each axle)

11 kW onboard charger and 150 kW DC fast-charging capability

0 to 60 mp in 4.7 seconds

Top speed of 112 mph (180 km/h)

Here’s a quick look at the electric powertrain of the Volvo XC40 Recharge:

Volvo XC40 Recharge Battery Package Volvo XC40 Recharge Battery Package Volvo XC40 Recharge Battery Package

As the automaker previously announced, the XC40 Recharge is also the first Volvo to be able to receive significant over-the-air software updates.

It is also equipped with an infotainment system powered by Google’s Android.

As for the design, anyone familiar with the gas-powered XC40 will not be surprised, but there are a few changes for the electric version:

Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 AWD in Glacier Silver Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 AWD in Glacier Silver Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 AWD in Glacier Silver Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 AWD in Glacier Silver Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 AWD in Glacier Silver Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 AWD in Glacier Silver, Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 AWD in Glacier Silver, Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 AWD in Glacier Silver Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 AWD in Glacier Silver

The vehicle weighs in at 2150–2250 kg (4,740 to 4,960 lbs) depending on the options and it can tow a trailer with a max weight of 1,500 kg (3,300 lbs).

Håkan Samuelsson, chief executive at Volvo Cars, commented at the unveiling of the vehicle:

“We have said this several times before: for Volvo Cars, the future is electric. Today we take a major new step in that direction with the launch of our fully electric XC40 and the Recharge car line.”

They haven’t released pricing and availability details yet, but we will update as soon as we have more information.

Volvo XC40 Recharge Exterior Dimensions:

Length: 442.5 cm

Width, (incl. mirrors): 203.4 cm

Height, (incl. shark fin): 165.2 cm

Track, front: 160.0 cm

Track, rear: 161.0 cm

Ground clearance: 17.5 cm

Volvo XC40 Recharge Interior Dimensions:

Headroom without panorama roof (front/rear) (H61-1/H61-2): 91.1/99.4 cm

Headroom with panorama roof (front/rear) (H61-1 SR/H61-2 SR): 95.5/97.4 cm

Headroom maximum, without sunroof (front) (H62-1): 103.0 cm

Passenger compartment width at shoulder height (front/rear) (W3-1/W3-2): 144.0/142.9 cm

Leg room (front/rear) (L34/L51-2): 104.0/91.7 cm

Cargo volume, including under floor storage (V211-2): 413 litres

Cargo volume, including under floor storage (V214-1): 1,342 litres

Frunk volume, with Tool kit (EU+RoW): 31 litres

Frunk volume, with Tool kit (US) WEIGHTS/MISCELLANEOUS: 26 litres

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.