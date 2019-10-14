Elon Musk: Tesla Pickup looks like ‘an armored personnel carrier from the future’

Elon Musk gave another hint about the Tesla Pickup truck design, which he now calls ‘Cybertruck’. The CEO says that it looks like ‘an armored personnel carrier from the future.’

The CEO shocked some when he said that the Tesla Pickup Truck will have a ‘really futuristic-like cyberpunk Blade Runner’ design without explaining what it means other than saying that ‘it won’t be for everyone’.

On top of the comments not being clear, Musk didn’t really help anyone when he released a very cryptic teaser image for the pickup truck during the Model Y unveiling earlier this year.

Most people didn’t even understand which part of the electric pickup truck was shown by Tesla in the teaser image.

Some amateur designers tried to interpret what it would look like based on the teaser image and Musk’s comments.

When commenting on those designs last night, Musk said on Twitter:

“Cybertruck doesn’t look like anything I’ve seen bouncing around the Internet. It’s closer to an armored personnel carrier from the future.”

This time, the CEO didn’t comment on a specific fan rendering of the Tesla Pickup like we reported last week, but it is a new way to describes the vehicle.

However, it doesn’t give a lot of information since armored personnel carrier, or APC, is a rather broad type of armoured vehicles and they can look very different.

Here’s a video showing some of the craziest ones:

Last week, Musk said that Tesla is still planning to unveil its electric pickup truck next month.

Earlier this year, Musk said that the Tesla Pickup truck will cost less than $50,000 and ‘be better than a Ford F150’.

Electrek’s Take

Well, now I am starting to better understand why Elon previously expressed concerns about the Tesla Pickup “not being for everyone” and that there’s a risk it doesn’t sell well.

An APC from the future?

While it’s a childhood dream for many of us to own your own personal APC, I don’t think that’s what most people want to be traveling around in.

I previously said that I am not really worried about the Tesla Pickup design because Tesla’s design team lead by Franz von Holzhausen rarely, if ever, misses the mark, but I have to admit that now I am a little worried.

Anyway, Elon did say that if the design, which he likes a lot apparently, is not appreciated, Tesla will just leverage the new electric pickup truck platform to release a more traditional pickup design.

However, that’s easier said than done unless they already have a backup design, which wouldn’t surprise me.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

