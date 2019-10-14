Elon Musk: Tesla Pickup looks like ‘an armored personnel carrier from the future’

- Oct. 14th 2019 2:32 am ET

0

Elon Musk gave another hint about the Tesla Pickup truck design, which he now calls ‘Cybertruck’. The CEO says that it looks like ‘an armored personnel carrier from the future.’

The CEO shocked some when he said that the Tesla Pickup Truck will have a ‘really futuristic-like cyberpunk Blade Runner’ design without explaining what it means other than saying that ‘it won’t be for everyone’.

On top of the comments not being clear, Musk didn’t really help anyone when he released a very cryptic teaser image for the pickup truck during the Model Y unveiling earlier this year.

Most people didn’t even understand which part of the electric pickup truck was shown by Tesla in the teaser image.

Some amateur designers tried to interpret what it would look like based on the teaser image and Musk’s comments.

When commenting on those designs last night, Musk said on Twitter:

“Cybertruck doesn’t look like anything I’ve seen bouncing around the Internet. It’s closer to an armored personnel carrier from the future.”

This time, the CEO didn’t comment on a specific fan rendering of the Tesla Pickup like we reported last week, but it is a new way to describes the vehicle.

However, it doesn’t give a lot of information since armored personnel carrier, or APC, is a rather broad type of armoured vehicles and they can look very different.

Here’s a video showing some of the craziest ones:

Last week, Musk said that Tesla is still planning to unveil its electric pickup truck next month.

Earlier this year, Musk said that the Tesla Pickup truck will cost less than $50,000 and ‘be better than a Ford F150’.

Electrek’s Take

Well, now I am starting to better understand why Elon previously expressed concerns about the Tesla Pickup “not being for everyone” and that there’s a risk it doesn’t sell well.

An APC from the future?

While it’s a childhood dream for many of us to own your own personal APC, I don’t think that’s what most people want to be traveling around in.

I previously said that I am not really worried about the Tesla Pickup design because Tesla’s design team lead by Franz von Holzhausen rarely, if ever, misses the mark, but I have to admit that now I am a little worried.

Anyway, Elon did say that if the design, which he likes a lot apparently, is not appreciated, Tesla will just leverage the new electric pickup truck platform to release a more traditional pickup design.

However, that’s easier said than done unless they already have a backup design, which wouldn’t surprise me.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It sells vehicles under its 'Tesla Motors' division and stationary battery pack for home, commercial and utility-scale projects under its 'Tesla Energy' division.
Tesla Pickup Truck

Tesla Pickup Truck

Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed his “Master Plan Part 2” that the automaker is developing a 'new kind of pick truck'. There's currently little information about the vehicle or any word on when the vehicle will be unveiled or released.

About the Author

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert
Tesla Referral Code

Tesla Referral Code

Get 1,000 miles of free Supercharger when order a new Model 3, Model S, or Model X