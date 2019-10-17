Tesla is planning a “Track Mode Package” with sport tires, front brakes, and more features, according to a leak in its parts catalog.

Last year, Tesla started to roll out a new update with “Track Mode” for the Model 3 Performance.

The automaker claims that they have developed their own in-house vehicle dynamic controls (VDC) system for the first time with the Model 3 Performance version, which is allowing them to develop more advanced driving modes.

The new mode involves a bunch of different aspects from optimized cooling to more powerful regen braking.

Tesla delivered “Track Mode” through a software update, but it now looks like the automaker is also planning to offer a hardware upgrade to come with it.

The new package has leaked through Tesla’s parts catalog (hat tip to u/Corbzy_ on Reddit).

A search of “Track Mode” in the catalog shows that three parts are linked to something called “Track Mode Package.”

There are Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 performance tires:

These are the same tires that Tesla used on the next-gen Roadster prototype, and the company is also rumored to be using the same tires on the new Model S Plaid prototypes.

There’s also a new front brake pad kit linked to the new package:

Tesla already added larger performance brake pads to the Model 3 Performance, but some people who have been racing their Model 3 Performance have said that they are not sufficient for heavy use and have relied on third-party performance brake pads.

Finally, a new carbon fiber wheel cap is linked to the new package in the parts catalog:

Tesla actually made this item available as an aftermarket product on its online shop today.

The automaker describes the product:

Enhance the look of your Model 3 Sport and Performance Wheels with this streamlined custom center cap. Made from lightweight, cross-woven carbon fiber with a matte finish.

The new wheel cap kit is offered for $300.

At this point, it’s unknown if Tesla will offer the package as a factory option or if it will be available as an aftermarket package.

Tesla previously said that it is working on a Model 3 aftermarket Performance Upgrade package, but this new package seems to be particularly linked to “Track Mode.”

