All the EVs (and one PHEV) you can buy with 0% financing this September [update]

Lease deals get all the hype, but some people still want to own the car they’ve made all those payments on. If that’s you, and you’ve been waiting for interest rates to drop, you’re in luck: there’s a bunch of great EVs you can buy with 0% financing this month!

Update 12SEP: two hot new EVs make the list!

As I was putting this list together, I realized there were plenty of ways for me to present this information. “Best EVs ..?” Too opinion based. “Cheapest EVs ..?” Too much research. In the end, I went with alphabetical order, by make. And, as for which are the new deals? You’re just gonna have to read the article. Enjoy!

Chevrolet Silverado EV

Chevy Silverado EV; via GM.

The Silverado EV may not present the best lease deal in the business, but it’s an extremely capable electric pickup that may be a great option to buy instead of lease, thanks to $1,500 in unadvertised incentive cash and 0% financing.

Click here to find a Chevy Silverado EV near you and arrange a test drive.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Bronze edition; via Ford.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is a controversial nameplate on an otherwise mainstream electric offering. It’s a mid-sized, mid-priced crossover with a sporty profile and even sportier driving dynamics. For 2024, Ford gave the Mach-E more range (up to 320 miles), faster charging (by nearly 6 minutes to 80%), and even a hardcore rally version.

This month, you can finance a Mustang Mach-E at 0% for 72 months.

Hyundai IONIQ 5

2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5; via Hyundai.

One of my all-time favorite retro rides, this Hyundai Pony/Lancia Delta-inspired Hyundai IONIQ 5 combines practical five-passenger packaging and a light, airy interior with serious driving fun. If they sold it in bright white with Martini decals from the factory, I’d already have two.

Now that you can buy one with 0% financing for 60 months? I might buy (another) one, anyway. Click here to see what it would cost to put an IONIQ 5 in your driveway.

Kia EV9

Kia EV9 GT-Line; via Kia.

If you were waiting for a three-row SUV from a mainstream brand with a great warranty and normal doors, you’ve probably already checked out the Kia EV9 … and you’re not alone. Kia keeps setting EV sales records, and the EV9 is driving those sales forward.

Kia’s electrified sales train doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon, either. In addition to seeing some substantial discounts out there, you can finance a Kia EV9 at 0% for 48 months through September.

Kia’s other EVs, the EV6 and Niro EV, also have 0% deals for up to 60 months.

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

2024 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV; via Mitsubishi.

One of the first three-row plugin cars to hit the market, Mitsubishi’s Outlander PHEV is a great “lily pad” vehicle for suburban families who want to drive electric but still worry about being able to find a charging station when they need one.

With up to 38 miles of all-electric range from its 20 kWh li-ion battery, most Americans will hardly ever need to fire up the Outlander’s gas engine (assuming they plug it in). Once they’re ready for their next new vehicle? They’ll be ready to go electric – especially at 0% financing for 48 months plus $3,000 off MSRP.

Subaru Solterra

2024 Subaru Solterra; via Subaru.

Despite being a somewhat slow seller and the mechanical twin of the Toyota bZ4X EV, Subaru’s Solterra is a solid mid-size electric crossover with some outdoorsy vibes that offers more than enough utility to carry your mountain bikes to the trail or your kayaks to the river.

This month, you can get a new Solterra with 0% financing for up to 72 moths.

Volkswagen ID.4

Volkswagen ID.4; via VW.

One of the most popular legacy EVs, the ID.4 offers Volkswagen build quality and a lighthearted style that’s somehow eluded its Audi cousins. Still, with a relatively affordable base price, lickety-quick charging, and up to 291 miles of EPA-rated range, the ID.4 offers a value proposition that many find tough to beat.

This month, the only way to beat the ID.4’s 0% financing would be to convince the bank to pay you to borrow money (good luck with that). Click here to find an ID.4 near you.

Disclaimer: the vehicle models and financing deals above were sourced from CarEdge and CarsDirect, and may not be available in every market, with every discount, or for every buyer (the standard “with approved credit” fine print should be considered implied). Check with your local dealer(s) for more information.